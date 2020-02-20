Little Rock attorney appointed to state Ethics Commission

A sign for the Arkansas Ethics Commission is shown in this 2000 file photo.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R- El Dorado, has appointed Little Rock attorney Scott Irby to the Arkansas Ethics Commission, Shepherd announced on Thursday.

Irby will replace attorney Tony Juneau of Rogers on the five-member ethics commission.

Irby has been practicing law in Little Rock for the past 20 years and is now a partner with Wright, Lindsey, and Jennings LLP.

“Mr. Irby has not only earned recognition for being an outstanding attorney, he is known for being an individual with integrity,” said Shepherd. Irby’s term on the commission expires Dec. 31, 2024.

