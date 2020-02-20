LPGA Tour Statistics

Through Sunday

Scoring 1, Nasa Hataoka, 67.875. 2 (tie), Danielle Kang and Sei Young Kim, 68.875. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.125. 5 (tie), Moriya Jutanugarn and Lexi Thompson, 69.375. 7, Mi Jung Hur, 69.667. 8, Jessica Korda, 69.750. 9, Celine Boutier, 69.857. 10, Charley Hull, 70.000.

Driving Distance 1, Maria Fassi, 292.688. 2, Maia Schechter, 290.500. 3, Anne van Dam, 287.625. 4, Alana Uriell, 278.071. 5 (tie), Carlota Ciganda and Jennifer Kupcho, 275.875. 7, Nicole Broch Larsen, 274.500. 8, Nelly Korda, 272.625. 9, Katherine Perry, 272.000. 10, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 271.417.

Greens in Regulation 1, Carlota Ciganda, 86.10%. 2, Maia Schechter, 83.30%. 3 (tie), Chella Choi and Brooke M. Henderson, 81.90%. 5, Sei Young Kim, 79.90%. 6, Jennifer Kupcho, 79.20%. 7, 4 tied with 77.80%.

Putts per GIR 1, Lydia Ko, 1.611. 2, Su Oh, 1.648. 3, Jenny Haglund, 1.650. 4, Minjee Lee, 1.674. 5, Madelene Sagstrom, 1.701. 6, Xiyu Lin, 1.704. 7, Brittany Lincicome, 1.708. 8, Mi Jung Hur, 1.709. 9, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 1.727. 10, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 1.729.

Birdies 1, Madelene Sagstrom, 60. 2, Jasmine Suwannapura, 59. 3, Cydney Clanton, 55. 4, Celine Boutier, 54. 5, Hee Young Park, 50. 6 (tie), Nelly Korda and Pernilla Lindberg, 46. 8, 3 tied with 45.

