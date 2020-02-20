Madison County man denied transfer to juvenile court in fatal wreck

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Madison County man charged with negligent homicide when he was 17 in connection with a fatal car wreck can be tried as an adult in Washington County Circuit Court, the Arkansas Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

Jeffrey Allen Lewis, 20, had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system when he crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head-on, according to police. The crash occurred about 6 a.m. March 17, 2017, between Goshen and Fayetteville, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, Billy Kees, died at the scene.

Arkansas State Police Trooper Eric Lee, who responded to the wreck, said he saw indications Lewis might be under the influence of methamphetamine. Lewis was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries, where he agreed to having his blood drawn.

William Pope, a forensic toxicologist at the Arkansas Crime Lab, said Lewis' blood tested positive for methamphetamine and cannabinoids. He could not quantify the amount.

Under Arkansas law, a prosecutor has discretion to charge a juvenile 16 or older in the criminal division of circuit court if the juvenile has engaged in conduct that, if committed by an adult, would be a felony. Lewis was charged as an adult with negligent homicide involving a vehicle.

Lewis moved to transfer his case to the juvenile division of circuit court or, alternatively, to designate his case as an extended juvenile-jurisdiction proceeding. Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor denied the transfer, and Lewis appealed.

Appeals Court justices said there were factors that weighed in favor of Lewis' motion to transfer to juvenile court, but there were also factors that weighed against his request.

"We cannot say that the circuit court's decision was clearly erroneous. The circuit court is not required to give equal weight to each factor, and it appears from the circuit court's findings that it gave significant consideration to the fact that Lewis had already been provided numerous treatments, services and interventions during his life," justices wrote in their opinion.

The justices also noted Lewis will be 21 in October, which means he would only have access to juvenile services for less than a year.

