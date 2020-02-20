Mexican arrested by U.S. in spy case

U.S. officials have arrested a Mexican citizen accused of acting on behalf of a Russian agent who recruited him to collect information about the U.S. government and who repeatedly met with him in Moscow.

Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes and his wife were about to board a plane back to their native Mexico from Miami on Sunday when a customs official asked to inspect their phones.

The official looked in a file of recently deleted images on the phone of Fuentes' wife and found a close-up photograph of a license plate, federal prosecutors said in a statement. The plate belonged to the vehicle of a U.S. government source, prosecutors said.

Fuentes admitted to U.S. Customs and Border Protection that he had told his wife, who was not named in the statement, to take the picture, prosecutors said.

It turned out, federal prosecutors said, that Fuentes was acting on behalf of a Russian government official who had recruited him in 2019 to rent property in Miami-Dade County and gather information.

"The Russian official told Fuentes not to rent the apartment in Fuentes's own name and not to tell his family about their meetings," according to a statement from the Justice Department. Hector Fuentes met with the Russian official twice in Moscow, it said.

During the second meeting, held this month, the Russian official gave Fuentes a description of a U.S. government source's vehicle.

The Russian official "told Fuentes to locate the car, obtain the source's vehicle license plate number, and note the physical location of the source's vehicle," according to the statement.

The two were supposed to meet again around April or May so Fuentes could give him the information, officials said in the statement.

Federal officials said Fuentes and his wife rented a car, and on Friday they followed the U.S. source home.

A security guard on the premises became suspicious of the couple because the rental car had tailgated another vehicle to get inside the building complex, authorities said.

As the guard approached Fuentes, his wife got out of the car and snapped a photo of the government source's vehicle, federal officials said.

The guard asked the couple what they were doing there, and Fuentes said they were visiting someone at the building, according to the officials.

"Security did not recognize the person as living there and told Fuentes to leave the premises," federal officials said.

Fuentes has been charged with acting on behalf of a foreign agent without notifying the attorney general. He has also been charged with conspiracy to act on behalf of a foreign agent.

At a hearing Tuesday in federal court in Miami, Fuentes said he had a variety of jobs, including one as a researcher at the National University of Singapore, where he earned $7,500 a month, according to the Miami Herald.

Fuentes also told a magistrate judge he earned $5,000 a month from an Israeli company based in Germany and had about $100,000 in bank accounts in Mexico, Singapore and the United States, according to the newspaper.

A Section on 02/20/2020