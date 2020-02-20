New Zealand lawmaker facing donor-fraud case

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A New Zealand lawmaker and three political donors face fraud charges over an alleged scheme to hide campaign donations.

Lawmaker Jami-Lee Ross on Wednesday was named along with three other men in the case. If found guilty, Ross faces a maximum penalty of seven years in prison on each of two charges.

The other men face similar charges. All four deny the allegations and say they will fight them in court.

The charges revolve around an alleged scheme to break up large donations into small chunks so the donors wouldn’t be publicly identified under electoral rules.

Ross first raised concerns about the donations with police in 2018 during a falling out with his party leader Simon Bridges, who Ross accused of orchestrating the reported scheme. Ross said he’s now being made a scapegoat.

“I always wanted to make it very clear that as the whistleblower on this deception, it was outrageous that I was then charged and that others were seeking to implicate me,” Ross said in a statement Wednesday.

Bridges has denied knowing about the reported scheme and doesn’t face any charges.

After he fell out with Bridges, Ross left the conservative National Party and has continued serving in Parliament as an independent lawmaker. He said he suffered a mental breakdown, while others have accused him of harassing female colleagues.

The three donors — Yikun Zhang, Shijia “Colin” Zheng and Hengjia “Joe” Zheng — said in a statement that they were proud New Zealanders and philanthropists who had regularly donated to political parties and campaigns.