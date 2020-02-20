Police officers interview the victim of a stabbing in an alley between East Capitol Avenue and East Sixth Street in downtown Little Rock on Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

NLR man arrested in ex-wife assault

A North Little Rock man was arrested Sunday in an attack on a woman and over firearm threats made against her family, according to a report.

Chris Coleman, 62, was arrested after police said he went to his ex-wife's home at 4715 E. Broadway, where he hit her in the face with a handgun. He then pointed the gun at two people and demanded their cellphones, the report said. He broke the phones when they were handed to him and then left the scene, the report said.

North Little Rock police said the ex-wife had swelling on her left cheek and complained of being in pain.

Coleman was arrested just before 3 p.m. at 704 Parkdale St., where he was unsteady on his feet and screamed profanities at the arresting officers, the report said. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault against family or household members, second-degree domestic battery, interference with emergency communication and public intoxication.

Coleman was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond late Wednesday.

Ex-husband faces threat-case count

A Little Rock man was arrested Sunday and charged with threatening his ex-wife with a gun, according to a police report.

Jamarcus Galmore, 21, was charged with aggravated assault after police were dispatched to his ex-wife's Napa Valley Drive home around 3 p.m. According to the report, Galmore went to the home to pick up his two children, ages 1 and 2, and was armed with a 9mm handgun. After kicking the door, he pointed the gun at it while his wife stood on the other side, the report said.

He was holding the gun when police arrived, according to the report. He was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond as of Wednesday evening.

Driver accused of vehicle theft

Little Rock police arrested a man in the theft of a car that was left running at a car wash Tuesday, according to a report.

Albert Morris, 29, of Little Rock drove the car up and down South University Avenue, the report said.

Officers spotted the vehicle and pulled it over, arresting Morris at 3700 S. University Ave. just after 3 a.m., the report said. Morris is being charged with theft by receiving and failure to appear in court in a separate incident.

Morris was taken to the Pulaski County jail. He was no longer on the jail roster Wednesday.

