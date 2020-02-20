100 years ago

Feb. 20, 1920

• State Highway Commissioner William B. Owen and others of the state officials yesterday acted as official starters for the Climber automobile which began its first lap on a 20,000-mile endurance test. The car was officially started from the state capitol at 4:40 p.m.

50 years ago

Feb. 20, 1970

• The state Labor Department offered to act as a mediator between the Little Rock Waterworks and its striking employees, but the Waterworks rejected the offer, it was learned Thursday. The union, Waterworks Chapter of Local 994 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said it was "certainly ready" to accept the mediation offer from state Labor Commissioner Arthur Hays.

25 years ago

Feb. 20, 1995

JONESBORO -- The museum at Arkansas State University is perhaps one of the best-kept secrets among the state's treasure houses, and an upcoming addition will make it even better. Charlott Jones, director of the museum for 12 years, is overseeing the building of "Old Town Arkansas," which gives a look at the ways of life in the state between 1880 and 1920. Although the project goes back only about a century, history buffs visiting the 48,000-square-foot museum can view many older items. Among the hundreds of relics and exhibits are the bones of what is believed to be a llama that, according to carbon dating, traveled the region about 14,000 years ago -- give or take a century. The labyrinth of exhibits includes uniforms and mementos from every American war, glassware from across the world and exhibits that chronologically tell the story of the discovery, exploration and settlement of the United States.

10 years ago

Feb. 20, 2010

• The nearly 2-year-old eStem Public Charter High School received conditional approval Friday to move into a renovated bank building across the street from its location in the old Arkansas Gazette building in downtown Little Rock. The Arkansas Board of Education's 7-0 vote to support the move hinges on the school's obtaining a building lease of no more than $350,000 a year, and other terms that are no less favorable than its current building lease. The state Education Board acted on matters pertaining to the eStem high, middle and elementary schools at a meeting in which it also unanimously approved Little Rock School District plans to make Cloverdale Middle School a conversion charter school with an aerospace technology theme.

Metro on 02/20/2020