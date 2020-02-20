Participation expands in boys wrestling

Greg Hatcher's vision for high school wrestling in Arkansas is coming to fruition.

The 12th annual boys state wrestling tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. The semifinals will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, with championship matches scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Boys state wrestling tournament WHEN 10 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday. Finals start at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock TICKETS $8 per day SCHEDULE Wrestling through championship quarterfinals will be completed Friday, with Class 1A-4A and Class 5A on mats 1, 2 and 3, and Class 6A on mats 4, 5 and 6. Semifinals start at 9 a.m. Saturday, with Class 1A-4A on mats 1 and 2, Class 5A on mats 3 and 4, and Class 6A on mats 5 and 6. Finals will begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with Class 1A-4A on mat 4, Class 5A on mat 2 and Class 6A on mat 5.

This year's boys state tournament features 552 boys from 53 schools, which are both high-water marks for the competition.

Hatcher, a Michigan native who wrestled at Alma College in Michigan, said the rise of wrestling in the state has been fun to watch.

"I didn't see girls back then on the horizon," said Hatcher, who is the tournament director for both boys and girls. "But it has grown really, really fast. I came from a state where wrestling is big. It's not through. I keep getting more schools that want to join."

Hatcher said El Dorado, a Class 6A school in football and Class 5A in other sports, is expected to start a wrestling program for the 2020-21 school year.

In addition to the high school level, there are seven colleges in the state that have wrestling programs, with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock becoming the first NCAA Division I school in Arkansas to have a program starting this season.

Arkansas Baptist College, Central Baptist College, Lyon College, Ouachita Baptist University, the University of the Ozarks and Williams Baptist College also have men's wrestling programs. Lyon has a women's program as well, and Ozarks announced this month it will add women's wrestling in 2020-21.

Beebe assistant coach Anthony Robertson has been impressed with how much the sport has grown since it was sanctioned by the Arkansas Activities Association in 2008-09.

"It's getting bigger and bigger every year," Robertson said. "Now it's all 32-man brackets. We've had to divide it up into three separate divisions when it was just one, then two for a while. Splitting it up because it's so big and everybody still has big brackets is amazing."

Searcy Coach Jerry Evans said the addition of girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport helped boys wrestling become bigger in the state.

"The growth is amazing," he said. "Just hearing about wrestling with the girls brings more attention to the sport itself. It brings in more participants."

Two wrestlers from Maumelle have an opportunity to win their fourth state championship this weekend in Class 5A. Jakob Beene will wrestle in the 120-pound weight class, while Dregan Smith is competing at 145 pounds.

Key wrestlers to watch in this weekend's tournament include Bentonville's Tristan Stafford (106), and Bentonville West's Charles Easterling (113) and Zackery Ireland (120) in Class 6A; Beene, Smith, Greenbrier's Caleb Winston (132) and Greenwood's Colton Tuck (138) in Class 5A; and Pulaski Academy's Dylan Allison (170), Arkadelphia's Rickey Rogers Jr. (195) and Berryville's Colton Record (285) in Class 1A-4A.

Bentonville (Class 6A), Searcy (Class 5A) and Pulaski Academy (1A-4A) won last year's boys team championships. This season, Bentonville is looking to win its fourth consecutive state championship.

Evans led Searcy to its first state title a year ago, and he said his team is ready to defend its title.

"We know it's going to be tough," Evans said. "Guys have to be focused. They're seeded well. We have the opportunity. Now they just have to finish the journey."

Sports on 02/20/2020