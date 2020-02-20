Police: Mabelvale Middle School student, 15, arrested after bringing gun to school

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A middle school student has been arrested and charged with possessing a handgun on school property, Little Rock police said.

A Mabelvale Middle School student had a loaded handgun in his backpack on campus at 10811 Mabelvale West Road, according to Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes. The 15-year-old student was arrested on Thursday and will be charged as a juvenile.

Authorities said the teen will be held in the Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center.