Professional tennis results

ATP World Tour

Rio Open

At Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $1,759,905

Surface: Red clay

Men's singles

Round of 16

Cristian Garin (3), Chile, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

Attila Balazs, Hungary, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Spain, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Men's doubles

Round of 16

Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 11-9.

Thiago Monteiro and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Brazil, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 10-3.

Delray Beach Open

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $602,935

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Men's singles

Round of 16

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (0).

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 7-5, 6-2.

Reilly Opelka (4), United States, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Men's doubles

Round of 16

Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (3), New Zealand, 6-4, 6-2.

Dennis Novikov and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ugo Humbert, France, 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.

Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson, Australia, walkover.

Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, United States, def. Ante Pavic, Croatia, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Sports on 02/20/2020