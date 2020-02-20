State Division I basketball roundups

SUN BELT MEN

LOUISIANA-MONROE 66, ARKANSAS STATE 52

Louisiana-Monroe jumped out to a 17-4 lead just over four minutes into Wednesday's game against Arkansas State University and never looked back in a victory at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Warhawks (8-18, 4-13 Sun Belt Conference) scored the game's first eight points before Marquis Eaton broke the run with a jumper. Michael Ertel's three-pointer with 15:55 left in the first half gave Louisiana-Monroe a 17-4 lead, which grew to 18 points on three separate occasions in the first half before the Warhawks settled for a 41-26 halftime advantage. The lead remained in double digits the entire second half, but the Red Wolves did cut it to 43-33 with 17:17 left on an Eaton jumper.

ASU outrebounded Louisiana-Monroe 35-20 -- including a 13-7 edge on the offensive glass -- and held a 30-18 scoring edge in the lane, but the Red Wolves committed 16 turnovers that led to 19 Warhawks points.

Eaton led Arkansas State (15-13, 7-10) with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor and was the only Red Wolves player with more than 10. Youry White led Louisiana-Monroe with 18 points, and Ertel finished with 17.

SOUTHLAND MEN

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 83, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 68

Rylan Bergersen scored 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor to lead four University of Central Arkansas players with 10 or more points in a loss to Stephen F. Austin at William R. Johnson Coliseum in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The Bears (9-18, 8-8 Southland Conference) shot 29% (9 of 31) from the floor in the first half and trailed 42-22 at halftime as the Lumberjacks shot 46.7% (14 of 30) from the floor. UCA warmed up to 47.1% (16 of 34) in the second half, but Stephen F. Austin did too, improving to 52% (13 of 25).

The Lumberjacks outrebounded the Bears 40-26 while holding a 44-34 scoring advantage in the lane. Stephen F. Austin also scored 26 fast-break points and got 35 points off the bench.

Jared Chatham scored 13 points, Eddy Kayouloud had 12 and Deandre Jones chipped in with 10 for Central Arkansas, which lost its second consecutive game. Kevon Harris and Gavin Kensmil scored 14 points each to lead Stephen F. Austin (23-3, 14-1), Roti Ware added 12 and Cameron Johnson chipped in with 10.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 58, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 37

The University of Central Arkansas was held to 12 points in the first half of Wednesday's loss to Stephen F. Austin at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Sugar Bears (11-14, 7-9 Southland Conference) shot 13.3% (4 of 30) from the floor in the first half, while the Lumberjacks shot 50% (11 of 22) to build a 31-12 halftime lead. The Sugar Bears shot 45% (9 of 20) from the floor in the second half. UCA outrebounded Stephen F. Austin 39-37, but the Lumberjacks outscored the Sugar Bears 24-20 in the lane and got 23 points off the bench.

Taylor Sells led Central Arkansas with 15 points. Aiyana Johnson led the Lumberjacks (20-4, 13-2) with 17 points.

