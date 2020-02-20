Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Greenwood promotes offensive coordinator as coach

by Democrat-Gazette Press Services | Today at 6:29 a.m.

Greenwood promoted offensive coordinator Chris Young to head coach at a special school board meeting Wednesday.

He replaces Rick Jones, who announced he was leaving Greenwood on Friday for a senior consultant position on Missouri's staff.

Young, who is also an assistant principal at the Sebastian County school, has been at Greenwood since 2000. He was the only coach who stayed on Jones' staff from 2004-19. Greenwood won eight state championships under Jones (2005-07, 2010-12, 2017-18).

In April, Young was hired as Cabot's athletic director, but he resigned from the position less than three weeks after taking the job to return to Greenwood.

The Bulldogs were 10-2 in 2019, losing to eventual Class 6A state champion Searcy in the semifinals.

-- Jeremy Muck

Print Headline: Greenwood promotes offensive coordinator as coach

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT