Greenwood promotes offensive coordinator as coach

Greenwood promoted offensive coordinator Chris Young to head coach at a special school board meeting Wednesday.

He replaces Rick Jones, who announced he was leaving Greenwood on Friday for a senior consultant position on Missouri's staff.

Young, who is also an assistant principal at the Sebastian County school, has been at Greenwood since 2000. He was the only coach who stayed on Jones' staff from 2004-19. Greenwood won eight state championships under Jones (2005-07, 2010-12, 2017-18).

In April, Young was hired as Cabot's athletic director, but he resigned from the position less than three weeks after taking the job to return to Greenwood.

The Bulldogs were 10-2 in 2019, losing to eventual Class 6A state champion Searcy in the semifinals.

