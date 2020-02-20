Teen held in relative's fatal stabbing

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in the stabbing death of Cloud Knight, 16, according to Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore.

The mother of the two boys, Susan Knight, was also stabbed several times in the early morning hours of Feb. 7, according to a news release posted last week on the sheriff's office website.

When officers arrived at the scene on Edwin Mac Road, they found Cloud Knight suffering from a single stab wound, according to the report.

Boone County deputies and emergency medical technicians attempted to save his life, but Cloud Knight was later pronounced dead, according to Moore.

"The person responsible for the stabbing was identified as the mother's 14-year-old son, who is currently in custody at the juvenile detention center in Bentonville and will be facing charges of murder in the first degree and attempted murder," according to the release.

"The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation," the report said.

Metro on 02/20/2020