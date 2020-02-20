Trump chooses Grenell as acting intelligence chief

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Ambassador Richard Grenell speaks during a press conference after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. President Donald Trump on announced that Richard Grenell will become acting director of national intelligence. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, will become acting director of national intelligence, a move that puts him in charge of the nation's 17 spy agencies.

"Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward to working with him," Trump tweeted.

Grenell follows Joseph Maguire, who has been acting national intelligence director since August. It was unclear whether Maguire would return to the National Counterterrorism Center. "I would like to thank Joe Maguire for the wonderful job he has done," Trump tweeted, "and we look forward to working with him closely, perhaps in another capacity within the Administration!"

Grenell has been the U.S. ambassador to Germany since 2018. He previously served as U.S. spokesman at the United Nations in the George W. Bush administration, including under then-Ambassador John Bolton.

He is a conservative, a fierce foreign policy hawk and sometimes a media critic, as well as a vocal supporter of Trump on social media. He has sparked controversy in his diplomatic role but has also won praise in Germany and elsewhere for taking on issues such as gay rights in Eastern Europe and the long-running tensions between Kosovo and Serbia.

Grenell would be the first openly gay member of the Trump Cabinet. He did not respond to a request for comment.

The announcement was quickly criticized by those who said the job should be held by someone with deep experience in intelligence. Trump named Grenell the acting national intelligence director, meaning he would not have to be confirmed by the Senate.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Trump had "selected an individual without any intelligence experience to serve as the leader of the nation's intelligence community in an acting capacity."

Warner accused the president of trying to sidestep the Senate's constitutional authority to advise and consent on critical national security positions.

"The intelligence community deserves stability and an experienced individual to lead them in a time of massive national and global security challenges," Warner said in a statement. "Now more than ever our country needs a Senate-confirmed intelligence director who will provide the best intelligence and analysis, regardless of whether or not it's expedient for the president who has appointed him."

Susan Hennessey, a fellow in national security law at the Brookings Institution and a former attorney at the National Security Agency, tweeted: "This should frighten you. Not just brazen politicization of intelligence, but also someone who is utterly incompetent in an important security role. The guardrails are gone."

Trump named Maguire to the position after Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, removed himself from consideration after just five days amid criticism about his lack of intelligence experience and qualifications for the job.

Maguire became acting director the same day that former National Intelligence Director Dan Coats' resignation took effect. It was also the same day that Deputy National Intelligence Director Sue Gordon walked out the door. Democrats denounced the shake-up at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and accused Trump of pushing out two dedicated intelligence professionals.

Marc Polymeropoulos, a former senior CIA official, questioned why the White House had again chosen not to nominate a permanent intelligence director.

"How are both sides of the aisle not outraged by yet another 'acting' role?" he said. "We are in need of the DNI designate to provide his thoughts on the whistleblower statute, the intelligence community plan to thwart potential Russian interference in the 2020 elections, possible Iranian retaliation for the Qassem Soleimani strike and other key national security challenges."

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press and by Shane Harris, Josh Dawsey, Anne Gearan, David A. Fahrenthold and Ellen Nakashima of The Washington Post.

