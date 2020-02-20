UAFS board receives briefing on emergency aid for students

Terisa Riley, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, speaks during a board of visitors meeting Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Saccente)

FORT SMITH -- Administration members of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith provided insight Wednesday into needs certain students face, as well as some of what the university has done to meet them.

Student emergency aid was the primary topic of discussion for the UAFS board of visitors during its meeting Wednesday.

UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley defined student emergency aid as any form of assistance provided to support a student who is facing an unforeseen financial hardship that may prevent the student from graduating if it is not resolved.

Among the types of emergencies UAFS students face are lack of safe, reliable, or affordable transportation; medical emergencies; changes in financial circumstances; and natural disasters. This is in addition to "housing insecurity," which means not having a stable place to live, and "food insecurity," with students not having nutritious food or a sufficient quantity of food to eat.

The Trellis Co. of Round Rock, Texas, conducted a study of 58 universities in 12 states receiving 17,500 responses from students. Based on these responses, the study concluded that 50% of students show signs of housing insecurity, 30% show signs of very low food security, and 55% have run out of money three or more times in the past year.

Riley said the report also states that 68% of students are "less than confident" that they will be able to pay off the debt they acquired while in school.

She said "65% of our students across the nation worry about having enough money to pay for school."

"I was certainly one of them. I understand that worry, constant stress and fear of not being able to pay your bills, to pay for your tuition and fees, your room and board, your books," she said.

In regard to UAFS specifically, Riley said 55% of undergraduate students qualify for federal Pell grants. The Pell grant program provides need-based grants to low-income undergraduate and certain postbaccalaureate students to help them get postsecondary educations.

In addition, while financial aid does not take into account any unforeseen circumstances, federal financial aid regulations afford students an option to file a "special circumstances" application that may award additional loan funds in the event of a life change, such as the loss of a job. The UAFS Financial Aid Office also provides book vouchers through the university bookstore.

Margaret Tanner, associate provost for academic affairs and director of graduate studies at UAFS, went into detail on one of the emergency resources previously available to university students: the Dash Emergency Grant. Tanner said the the funding for this grant was made available through Great Lakes Community Investments. She applied for the grant in the spring of 2017.

Tanner said that throughout the period of the grant, which was from Aug. 15, 2017, to Aug. 31, 2019, UAFS granted 184 students assistance through this program. The average emergency grant amount was $757.14, and the total amount awarded was $139,312.93.

Jennifer Holland, executive director of retention at UAFS, and Blake Rickman, vice chancellor for advancement, filled in the board on certain financial resources supported by the UAFS Foundation.

Other programs that UAFS offers that were discussed at Wednesday's meeting were its Lion Pride Food Pantry, sack lunch program, holiday food boxes and professional clothing closet.

