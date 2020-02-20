UALR rallies for victory

The University of Arkanssas at Little Rock (3-1) scored five unanswered runs Wednesday to beat Grambling State 6-4 at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

The Tigers (3-1) took a 4-1 lead in the third inning on a bases-loaded walk and a three-run double from Jordyn Smith.

The Trojans began their comeback with an RBI double from Tucker Childers, who scored on Tim Dixon's RBI single to cut the lead to 4-3. Miguel Soto singled to left field in the seventh inning to score Nathan Lyons, and Childers added an RBI sacrifice fly, giving UALR a 5-4 lead. The final run scored in the eighth inning on an RBI sacrifice bunt by Eldrige Figueroa.

The Trojans' pitching staff combined for 19 strikeouts, led by a career-high 10 out of the bullpen by Dillon Delgadillo. He earned the victory after allowing 1 hit on 69 pitches over 41/3 innings. Soto finished 2 for 2 with 2 RBI, while Childers was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI. Lyons, Kobe Barnum and Tyler Williams also had two hits each for UALR.