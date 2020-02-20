Sections
COLLEGE BASEBALL

UCA gets by Memphis

Today at 6:30 a.m.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning Wednesday, the University of Central Arkansas scored five runs in the bottom of the second to come away with a 5-3 victory over Memphis in Conway.

The Bears tied the game at 1-1 on an RBI groundout by RJ Pearson. Rylan Meek walked and Coby Potvin singled to load the bases. Beau Orlando then drew a bases-loaded walk to score Josh Ragan, giving UCA a 2-1 lead. Connor Emmet followed with a two-run single, and Ben Ayala added an RBI single for a 5-1 lead.

Memphis (1-3) trimmed the lead to 5-3 in the eighth when Chris Swanberg was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Zach Wilson.

Orlando finished 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Emmet was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI for UCA (2-2). Logan Gilbertson earned the victory for the Bears, allowing 2 earned runs on 6 hits with a walk and 2 strikeouts over 5 innings. Conner Williams pitched two hitless innings for the save.

