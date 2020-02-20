Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports Editor Chip Souza talks about this week's high school basketball, swimming and wrestling along with this week's Players of the Week.
[Don't see the video above? Click here to watch.]
NW News on 02/20/2020
Print Headline: VIDEO: Prep Rally February 20, 2020
