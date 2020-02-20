Vote sends recommended Little Rock school election zone plan to state

The Little Rock School District’s Community Advisory Board voted Thursday to recommend a school board election zone plan that clusters election precincts together.

The Little Rock district has been operating under state control without a locally elected board for the past five years. Late last year, the Arkansas Board of Education voted to return the 23,000-student district — with some restrictions — to local governance after a November 2020 election of a nine-member school board.

[MAP: LRSD election zone proposal » http://arkansasonline.com/221plan]

The new board will be the only nine-member school board in the state. School boards of either five or seven members are the norm. The Little Rock district had a seven-member board elected from seven zones before the 2015 state takeover.

Three election zone options were prepared late last year by the state Geographic Information Systems agency at the request of Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key.

Key, who acts in lieu of a school board for the Little Rock district, is expected to make the final decision on an election plan.

