BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
Commisioner of Baseball -- Suspended IF Pablo Reyes for 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing susbstance.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES -- Claimed INF Andrew Velazquez off waivers from the Cleveland Indians and designated INF Richard Ureña for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX -- Agreed to terms with C Jonathon Lucroy on a minor league contract.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS -- Agreed to terms with INF-OF Brock Holt on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Taylor Williams for assignment.
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS -- Signed free agent OL Justin Renfrow.
NFL
HOUSTON TEXANS -- Signed DT Brandon Dunn to a contract extension.
TENNESSEE TITANS -- Agreed to a one-year extension with WR Cameron Batson.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS -- Exercised their 2020 option on RB Adrian Peterson.
HOCKEY
NHL
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS -- Reassigned F Pascal Laberge from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW -- Aquired G Andrew Tarbell via a trade with the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $75,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money.
National Women's Soccer League
SKY BLUE -- Announced Ed Nalbandian as a minority owner.
Sports on 02/20/2020
Print Headline: Wednesday's Sports Transactions