Wednesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

Commisioner of Baseball -- Suspended IF Pablo Reyes for 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing susbstance.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES -- Claimed INF Andrew Velazquez off waivers from the Cleveland Indians and designated INF Richard Ureña for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX -- Agreed to terms with C Jonathon Lucroy on a minor league contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS -- Agreed to terms with INF-OF Brock Holt on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Taylor Williams for assignment.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS -- Signed free agent OL Justin Renfrow.

NFL

HOUSTON TEXANS -- Signed DT Brandon Dunn to a contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Agreed to a one-year extension with WR Cameron Batson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS -- Exercised their 2020 option on RB Adrian Peterson.

HOCKEY

NHL

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS -- Reassigned F Pascal Laberge from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW -- Aquired G Andrew Tarbell via a trade with the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $75,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money.

National Women's Soccer League

SKY BLUE -- Announced Ed Nalbandian as a minority owner.

Sports on 02/20/2020