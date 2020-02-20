Zimmerman sues 2 Democratic presidential candidates over tweets

ORLANDO, Fla. — George Zimmerman, the former Sanford, Fla., man acquitted of murder in the 2012 killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, is suing Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg over tweets they posted to commemorate the teenager’s birthday.

The lawsuit seeking a damage award was reported Wednesday morning by Newsweek. The attorney representing Zimmerman, Larry Klayman, posted a copy of the suit online.

“Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today,” said a tweet posted to the verified Twitter account for Buttigieg on Feb. 5. “How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear? #BlackLivesMatter”.

Warren’s verified account tweeted: “My heart goes out to SybrinaFulton (Trayvon’s mother) and Trayvon’s family and friends. He should still be with us today. We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children — especially young Black boys — can grow up safe and free.”

In the lawsuit filed in circuit court in Polk County, Fla., where Zimmerman now lives, Klayman said the tweets “defamed Zimmerman for political gain in misguided and malicious attempts to bolster their standings amongst African-American voters, all at Zimmerman’s expense.” The lawsuit argues that the candidates unfairly tied Zimmerman to racism, white supremacy and gun violence.

Zimmerman shot the 17-year-old on Feb. 26, 2012. Prosecutors said Zimmerman profiled, pursued and killed Trayvon after calling police to report him as suspicious.

Zimmerman said he fired in self-defense after Trayvon attacked him.