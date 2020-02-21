2 students take guns to schools, police say

Two students at middle schools in Pulaski County took firearms to school this week, authorities said Thursday.

A Mabelvale Middle School student was arrested and charged Thursday with possessing a handgun on school property, Little Rock police said.

The 15-year-old student had a loaded handgun in his backpack on campus at 10811 Mabelvale West Road, according to Little Rock Police Department spokesman Officer Eric Barnes. He will be charged as a juvenile.

Authorities said the teen will be held in the Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center.

Earlier in the week, Pulaski County deputies arrested a male student who took a firearm to Mills Middle School, located at 1205 E. Dixon Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Two students told authorities that the student took a silver and brown small caliber handgun to school Tuesday and showed them, saying that "if he had bullets he would shoot her," according to the report.

Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Robert Garrett said an arrest has been made in connection to the incident. Charges have not been specified.

The incidents come on the heels of threats made against Sylvan Hills High School last week. Six arrests were made in connection with threatening statements posted online.

