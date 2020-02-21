Police: 5 injured, including students, in school bus wreck in east Arkansas

At least five people, including some students, were injured in a crash between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Friday morning in Craighead County, state police said.

Spokesman Bill Sadler said the preliminary investigation indicates a school bus hit the rear of the commercial vehicle on U.S. 63 in Bono. He did not identify which district the bus served.

The five injured were taken to local hospitals, Sadler said, and none are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Sadler could not say how many of the five were students and whether anyone in the commercial vehicle was injured.

He emphasized the crash investigation is still preliminary.