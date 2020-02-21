Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas lottery opposes proposed amendment on coin-operated amusement machines

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 11:25 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The front entrance of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery office is shown in this Jan. 30, 2019 file photo. ( Josh Snyder)

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery opposes a proposed constitutional amendment that would authorize coin-operated amusement machines, lottery Director Bishop Woosley said Friday.

Under the proposed constitutional amendment of the Arcade Arkansas committee, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery would administer and regulate licenses for coin-operated amusement machines and operators. Net machine receipts would be subject to a 20% tax with the revenue distributed to the lottery’s office.

The Arcade Arkansas committee has been collecting signatures since September to place its proposal on the ballot.

Woosley said voter approval of the proposed constitutional amendment would result in increased gaming competition to the lottery and ultimately millions of dollars in lost net proceeds for scholarships in Arkansas.

The proposal also would impose an immediate and permanent burden on the lottery to create a new division responsible for the licensing, oversight and enforcement of thousands of coin operated machines in the state, he said at a news conference held by Protect Arkansas Communities, the committeee that opposes the proposed amendment.

A spokesman for Arkansas Arkansas could not be reached for immediate comment.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT