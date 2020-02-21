Arkansas lottery opposes proposed amendment on coin-operated amusement machines

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery opposes a proposed constitutional amendment that would authorize coin-operated amusement machines, lottery Director Bishop Woosley said Friday.

Under the proposed constitutional amendment of the Arcade Arkansas committee, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery would administer and regulate licenses for coin-operated amusement machines and operators. Net machine receipts would be subject to a 20% tax with the revenue distributed to the lottery’s office.

The Arcade Arkansas committee has been collecting signatures since September to place its proposal on the ballot.

Woosley said voter approval of the proposed constitutional amendment would result in increased gaming competition to the lottery and ultimately millions of dollars in lost net proceeds for scholarships in Arkansas.

The proposal also would impose an immediate and permanent burden on the lottery to create a new division responsible for the licensing, oversight and enforcement of thousands of coin operated machines in the state, he said at a news conference held by Protect Arkansas Communities, the committeee that opposes the proposed amendment.

A spokesman for Arkansas Arkansas could not be reached for immediate comment.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.