Arkansas man's body found in Lake Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — Search and rescue divers found the body of a 61-year-old Springdale man Friday morning in about 10 feet of water near the dam at the northwest corner of Lake Fayetteville.

Robert Elmer was reported missing Feb. 10. His car was found parked in Veterans Park near the lake Feb. 12. Law enforcement and emergency services agencies had been searching the area, both on land and in the lake, since then.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman, said Friday's search began about 9 a.m. and quickly produced results.

"About 9:48 a.m. sonar images that looked like a body in the water were reported," Murphy said. "By 10:30 a.m. it was confirmed that it was a body. At about 12:08 p.m. they got the body out."

Murphy said Elmer was wearing the clothing he was wearing when he was last seen and his wallet was in his clothes, enabling the searchers to confirm his identity.

Conditions at the lake required the dive team members to search the lake bottom by hand once sonar gave them a location, according to Capt. Josh McConnell with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The water temperature at the surface was 43 degrees and there was zero visibility below the surface. The body was not caught on any obstructions. The dive team was in the water for about five minutes when they found Elmer's body.

The body was found in a cove south of the dam, resting on the lake bottom, McConnell said. That area of the lake had not been searched before Friday.

Murphy said he couldn't remember a recent death on the lake.