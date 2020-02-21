Arkansas shows interest in Arkansas

The University of Arkansas fan base voiced its pleasure when the Hogs extended a scholarship offer to linebacker DJ Arkansas on Wednesday.

The Razorback fans on Twitter made several comments to Arkansas, including saying his name could appear on the front and back of his jersey if he became a Hog.

DJ Arkansas highlights arkansasonline.com/0221arkansas

"Some of the comments had me laughing for a couple of minutes," Arkansas said. "Arkansas fans show a lot of love. The Arkansas fan base is something. I like that. It's crazy how much love they showed. I guess they're getting a kick out of the Arkansas thing."

Arkansas, 6-2, 200 pounds, 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Denton (Texas) Ryan has 10 other scholarship offers from schools such as Kansas, Boise State, Duke, Houston, Rice, Tulsa and others.

Getting an offer from the Hogs was big for Arkansas.

"It was crazy, first SEC offer," Arkansas said. "It's another dream coming true."

He was notified of the offer after calling linebackers coach Rion Rhoades and setting a March 7 visit to Fayetteville.

"I like coach Rhoades," Arkansas said. "He seems like a cool coach. He wants to get to know us [Arkansas and family]. I can't wait to get up there in March."

Arkansas recorded 111 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and 2 blocked kicks while leading Ryan to the Class 5A Division I state championship game as a junior.

He believes playing in the SEC is another step to achieving his goal of playing in the NFL.

"I've always just wanted to play at the highest level possible, and playing in the SEC is just a step down from it," Arkansas said.

Arkansas, who's also looking to visit Kansas, Boise State, Rice and North Texas in March, has a 3.6 grade-point average and is planning to major in sports management to become a sports agent.

Playing time and a quality education are his focus in picking a school.

"I want to come in and play like big minutes as a freshman," he said."Somewhere I can fit in, and the education. Rice is still in the picture because of the degree."

LeBlanc kudos

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network named Arkansas defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc as one of his top six assistant coach hires in college football.

LeBlanc's defensive line was considered a major reason for the 2018 Kentucky defense becoming one of the best units in the nation. The Wildcats ranked No. 6 nationally in scoring defense while giving up 16.8 points a game. The defense recorded 87 tackles for loss and 38 sacks.

"He has a good reputation," Lemming said. "He's known as a very good D-line coach and being a hands-on guy the players really respect, and he has a good recruiting reputation, which is something Arkansas really needs in the SEC."

Lemming travels the nation about six months a year while seeing more than 1,200 of the top prospects in the nation.

Numerous prospects have mentioned LeBlanc as their favorite assistant.

"I see all the kids in person, and one of the questions on the questionnaire is who is the assistant coach that you enjoy talking to the most, and Derrick's name has been on a lot of them," Lemming said. "I get it from the kids, not anyone else."

