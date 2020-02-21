COLLEGE BASKETBALL No. 23 Arkansas makes it two straight over Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE -- Amber Ramirez has earned a reputation as a long-range gunner for No. 23 Arkansas, but she showed off a solid mid-range game Thursday night.

Ramirez scored a game-high 29 points and connected on five 3-pointers to help the No. 23 Razorbacks to an 83-75 win against slumping Tennessee, which lost its fifth straight game. The win was Arkansas' ninth in Southeastern Conference play, only the second time in program history the program has reached that win total.

No. 23 Arkansas 83, Tennessee 75 Tennessee^16^9^21^29^—^75 Arkansas^18^15^25^25^—^83 Tennessee (17-9, 7-6): Burrell 21, Davis 18, Horston 9, Rennie 9, Key 6, Massengill 6, Brown 4, McCoy 2. Arkansas (21-5, 9-4): Ramirez 29, Tolefree 22, Dungee 16, Daniels 7, Thomas 3, Gaulden 2, Doumbia 2, Williams 2. Three-Point Goals: Tennessee 5-17, Arkansas 11-29. Rebounds: Tennessee 46, Arkansas 31. Turnovers: Tennessee 23, Arkansas 11. Technical Fouls: None. Officials: Felicia Grinter, Brian Hall, Roy Gulbeyan. Attendance: 3,023

Ramirez came out firing early, scoring 12 points in the first quarter to help Arkansas (21-5, 9-4 SEC) grab the early lead, then with the game hanging in limbo late, she hit back-to-back pull-up shots to hold off a late Tennessee charge.

"She works on that every day in practice," said Alexis Tolefree, who scored 22 points.

Ramirez said when Tennessee extended its defense to guard against the perimeter shot late, it left the space open for mid-range shots.

"I knew they were going to focus on my 3-pointers and make sure I didn't get easy looks," Ramirez said. "For a couple of games I struggled with that a little bit on getting the next shot, so I think the mid-range is really opening up more of my game."

Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors said Ramirez's mid-range game is often overlooked, but the team was able to take advantage of the open looks Tennessee's defense offered.

"She has got a killer mid-range," Neighbors said. "I stop her from doing it a lot because I just think the mid-range game at times can really hurt you over the course of the game, but when it's what they give you, you have to take it."

Arkansas built as much as a 16-point lead early in the fourth quarter, 62-46, when Makayla Daniels picked up a steal and converted a layup at the other end with 9 minutes, 2 seconds left in the game, but Tennessee (17-9, 7-6) did not go away.

The Lady Vols got 15 fourth-quarter points from Rae Burrell, who finished with 21, and closed to within 79-75 with 13 seconds left on a 3-pointer from Rennia Daniels, who scored 18 points. Forced to foul to stop the clock, Tennessee sent Tolefree to the line twice in the closing seconds and the senior guard who is generously listed at 5-foot-8 on the roster was a perfect four-of-four to seal the win.

Former Lady Vol Kellie Harper is in her first season as Tennessee's coach after leading Missouri State to a Sweet 16 appearance last season. Harper said her team, which had 23 turnovers in the game, is feeling the effects of a tough schedule combined with inexperience.

"I knew when I received our schedule that this was going to be a really tough stretch for us," Harper said. "So this is not a shock. Not saying that we were expecting to lose games, but we knew this was going to be really hard. Every game out you should be motivated to play and be competitive every single game. You play to compete and win every single game. I thought we had some fight in the second half and we'll try to build on that."

Neighbors said his team is playing at a high level now moving into the final three games of the regular season. Arkansas has won six of its last seven games with a road game at Florida next on the schedule Sunday and is still in the hunt for a top-two finish in the SEC.

"Everybody has been talking that we've got a chance to finish third or fourth," he said. "There's a path to second. I don't know what Mississippi State did tonight, but we play them head-to-head, so there's a path to second, and that's what I told our team, not to listen to people talking about this third or fourth spot, there's a path to second.

"But we can't get there without the next one. This one gets us to nine and you can't get to 10 before you get to nine."

SEC WOMEN

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 63,

LSU 48

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks and No. 1 South Carolina held off LSU for its 20th straight win.

South Carolina (26-1, 13-0 SEC) seemed well on the way to doing what it’s done so often this season, taking a quick first-quarter lead and counting on its defensive tenacity to stay in front. This time, though, LSU (18-7, 8-5) came right back at the Gamecocks with pressure of its own to keep things tight the first two quarters.

NO. 14 KENTUCKY 94,

MISSISSIPPI 52

OXFORD, Miss. — Rhyne Howard scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds for Kentucky.

Sabrina Haines and Chasity Patterson added 15 points apiece for the Wildcats (20-5, 9-4 SEC). Mimi Reid and Jay-la Alexander scored 12 apiece for the Rebels (7-19, 0-13).

NO. 16 TEXAS A&M 64,

GEORGIA 47

ATHENS, Ga. — N’dea Jones had 13 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and combined with Ciera Johnson to dominate the second half for Texas A&M.

Johnson had 16 points and combined with Jones in the third quarter to score 21 of 25 A&M points. Kayla Wells added 15 points for Texas A&M (21-5, 9-4 SEC).

