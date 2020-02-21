Razorbacks' offense springs to life with four runs in sixth

FAYETTEVILLE -- Linnie Malkin drove in two runs to lead No. 23 Arkansas to a 4-1 victory against Boston University on Thursday in the Razorback Invitational at Bogle Park.

The University of Arkansas (8-1) trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning before scoring four runs in its home opener.

Center fielder Sydney Parr led off the sixth with a single, but the Razorbacks had a strikeout and pop-up follow. After Danielle Gibson walked, Malkin belted a double to center, driving in Parr and Gibson for a 2-1 lead. Ryan Jackson singled, and the Razorbacks were able to score two more runs on wild pitches for a 4-1 lead.

Arkansas starter Autumn Storms went 51/3 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run with 5 strikeouts. Freshman Jenna Bloom recorded her second save of the season, striking out AJ Huetra-Leipner to end the game.

Mary Haff (3-1) picked up the victory in relief

Boston University (9-2) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning. Caitlin Coker drilled a one-out single and moved to second on a fielder's choice. Julie Handfield drove in Coker with a double down the right-field line.

Bloom came in and walked one batter before striking out Huetra-Leipner looking to end it.

Ali DuBoise went the distance for Boston University, allowing four hits and striking out seven.

The Razorback Invitational will continue today with five games starting at 10 a.m. Arkansas will play back-to-back games against South Dakota State at 2:30 p.m., then against Marist at 4:45 p.m.

