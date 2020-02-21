Conway finding its stride

Conway won’t catch top-ranked North Little Rock in the 6A-Central Conference standings, but the Wampus Cats are running everyone else down.

Powered by the emergence of several role players, Conway has gone from the middle of the pack in late January to being tied for second place with Fort Smith Northside and Bryant with three games to go before the Class 6A state tournament begins March 4.

The Wampus Cats have split a pair of games with the Grizzlies, and they will travel to Bryant for the regular-season finale after beating the Hornets in their first meeting. But Conway was in a rough spot after a 59-54 home loss to Little Rock Central on Jan. 24 resulted in a 2-3 start in league play.

“This conference is just so tough anyway, and we lost a few,” Conway Coach Brian “Salty” Longing said. “We were still trying to establish some depth because we were relying on Caleb [London] to do so much.”

London, a two-time all-stater and an Arkansas State University signee, was forced to play out of position for the majority of the nonconference portion of Conway’s schedule because of the team’s lack of size. London, a 6-4 senior, is still putting up efficient offensive numbers for the Wampus Cats, but he no longer has to shoulder the bulk of the scoring load or go inside to battle bigger players.

“We finally have our full roster together, and that’s been big,” Longing said. “Bryce Bohannon, one of our point guards, had been out with a football injury up until three weeks ago, and we’ve got him back. Jaylin Williams [6-5 junior] is playing fantastic, and part of that is because he’s in shape now.

“Kyler Spencer [6-4 freshman] has probably already exceeded our expectations as a ninth-grader playing against the best competition in the state. He’s providing the depth that we need.”

Conway (17-6, 7-4) has responded by notching victories in five of its past six games.

“Caleb doesn’t have to go out and score 30 a game to win now,” Longing explained. “Our guards aren’t big, but they’re gritty. When you’ve got a guy like Lucas Foster, who’s our designated three-point shooter … when he’s on, we’re pretty good. Trey Tull is fearless game in and game out.

“You know what you’re going to get out of Caleb every night, but now we’re getting contributions from a lot of other players, and that makes us an even better ballclub.”

LR CHRISTIAN GIRLS

Ott commits to Hoyas

Little Rock Christian Coach Ronald Rogers didn’t waste time offering up superlatives to describe the effect guard Yasmin Ott has had on his team this season.

“She’s just so consistent and works her tail off every single day,” he said of Ott, who recently committed to play basketball for Georgetown University. “For her to accomplish what she set out to do, it just shows that her commitment and hard work has paid off. Georgetown is getting a really good player because she can truly fill up a stat sheet.”

The 5-7 senior, who chose the Hoyas over offers from such schools as Louisiana-Monroe, the University of Pennsylvania and Dartmouth, has been one of the key cogs for the Lady Warriors. After a standout summer of AAU basketball with the Missouri Phenom on the EYBL circuit, Ott is averaging 13.5 points, 4 assists and 2 steals while shooting 80% from the foul line this season.

Little Rock Christian (19-4, 9-2 5A-West), the defending Class 5A champions, lost two of its top players from last season, but Ott’s play is a big reason why the Lady Warriors are in position to make another title run.

“The thing that she’s gotten so much better at is the fact that she’s showing she can facilitate with the ball,” Rogers said. “Her assist-to-turnover ratio is outstanding, and her defense has been great all year. She’s playing just some good all-around basketball.”

RUSSELLVILLE BOYS

Trending right way

When Russellville Coach Kyle Pennington says his team is taking games one at a time, he’s not spouting off cliche. He routinely preaches that to his players.

“They take it seriously,” he said. “When you tell them one game at a time, they really focus in on that. They all know their roles, and they understand in order to win, we’ve got to do it as a team. Lock in on the game in front of you, that’s how you’re going to get it done.”

The Cyclones (21-4, 11-0) are in the middle of an unbeaten run through the 5A-West, and they’ve done it by adopting Pennington’s patient method.

Russellville hasn’t dropped back-to-back games all year, and three of its four losses were by a total of 11 points. It’s only other hiccup was a nine-point road setback at Mountain Home, and that came on the heels of a 12-point victory over Class 6A Van Buren.

Senior Taelon Peter is averaging more than 16 points and six rebounds per game for a team blended with sophomores, juniors and seniors. The 6-4 forward is starting to draw interest from a number of college programs, including the University of Arkansas, but the Cyclones have been getting things done collectively.

“These guys are locked in to what we’re doing, and it starts with the intensity they show in practice,” Pennington said. “We’ve got 10 or 11 guys who can all do it.”

LAKE HAMILTON GIRLS

Perfect timing

There’s no better time for Lake Hamilton to be playing its best basketball of the year than the present, and it has Coach Blake Condley feeling good.

“That’s kind of been the goal all year,” he said. “This is coach speak, but we’re just trying to keep getting better over the next two weeks before we make that trip to Russellville and see what we can do at the state tournament. But I like the way we’re playing right now.”

The Lady Wolves (20-5, 12-0 5A-South) have two regular-season games remaining but already have clinched the conference title in runaway fashion. Of Lake Hamilton’s 12 league victories, only one has been by less than 17 points, and that was a 48-32 conquest at Sheridan in its conference opener Jan. 10.

Condley doesn’t have a senior on the team, but he noted the chemistry has been “outstanding” throughout.

“They’ve been playing together for a lot of years and are really good teammates,” he explained. “They don’t really care who scores or who gets credit for stuff. I feel like we’ve got six girls who are potential starters.”