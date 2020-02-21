German gunman urged genocide

Mourners form a human chain Thursday evening at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate during a vigil for the nine victims of a shooting rampage in Hanau, Germany. Authorities said a German man, who was later found dead at his home along with his mother, targeted people of foreign backgrounds, including five Turkish citizens. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the attack exposed the “poison” of racism in the country. More photos at arkansasonline.com/221shooting/. (AP/Markus Schreiber)

HANAU, Germany -- A German who shot and killed nine people of foreign background in a rampage that began at a hookah bar frequented by immigrants had posted an online rant calling for the "complete extermination" of many "races or cultures in our midst," authorities said Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the attack exposed the "poison" of racism in the country.

The gunman, Tobias Rathjen, 43, was found dead at his home along with his mother. His father was outside and unharmed, prosecutors said. Authorities said they were treating the rampage as an act of domestic terrorism.

Turks, ethnic Kurds and people with backgrounds from Bulgaria, Bosnia and Romania were among those killed, according to news reports. Turkey's ambassador said five of the dead were Turkish citizens. People of Turkish background make up Germany's single largest minority.

Rathjen opened fire at the hookah bar and a neighboring cafe in the Frankfurt suburb of Hanau around 10 p.m. Wednesday, killing several people, then traveled about 1.5 miles and fired on a car and a sports bar, claiming more victims. In addition to the dead, six people were injured, one seriously, authorities said.

Kadir Kose, who runs a cafe nearby, said he was shocked at the extent of the violence: "This is a whole other level, something we hear about from America."

The bloodshed came amid growing concerns about violence in Germany and stepped-up efforts to crack down on it, including last week's detention of a dozen men on suspicion they were planning attacks against politicians and minorities.

"This poison exists in our society and its is responsible for far too many crimes," Merkel said, citing the killings of 10 people across the country between 2000 and 2007 by a far-right gang, the fatal shooting last year of a regional politician from her party, and a deadly attack outside a synagogue in Halle on Yom Kippur in October.

She pledged to stand up against those who seek to divide the country.

"There is much to indicate that the perpetrator acted out of far-right extremist, racist motives," she said. "Out of hatred for people with other origins, other faiths or a different appearance."

While investigators said it appeared the gunman acted alone, Germany's federal prosecutor, Peter Frank, said authorities are trying to find out whether there were others who knew of or supported the attack.

Peter Beuth, interior minister for the state of Hesse, said it does not appear Rathjen had a criminal record or was on the radar of Germany's domestic intelligence agency.

Witnesses and surveillance video of the getaway car led authorities to the gunman's home, where he and his 72-year-old mother were found dead with gunshot wounds, apparently bringing the number of victims killed to 10.

Frank identified the gunman only as Tobias R., in line with German privacy laws, and confirmed he had posted extremist videos and a screed with "confused ideas and far-fetched conspiracy theories" on his website, which has since been taken down. He identified himself on the website as Tobias Rathjen.

"We now have ethnic groups, races or cultures in our midst that are destructive in every respect," Rathjen wrote in his rambling, 24-page screed on his website. He said he envisioned first a "rough cleaning" and then a "fine cleaning" that could halve the world's population.

"The following people must be completely exterminated," he wrote, then went on to list two dozen countries, most of them Muslim.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called it a "heinous attack" and expressed confidence that German authorities "will exert all kinds of effort to shed light on all aspects of this attack."

Rathjen had a license to possess a gun, first issued in 2013, local authorities told Germany's dpa news agency. Local media reported he owned three 9mm pistols. About 5.4 million of Germany's 83 million people have guns. Owners must undergo background checks, including showing that they are not mentally ill.

In his rant, Rathjen also detailed fears that he had been under government surveillance for years and blamed the monitoring for his inability to have a relationship with a woman. He also claimed to have approached police several times with conspiracy theories.

A senior German security official said that a video posted online last week is being investigated, as it is believed to show the suspect. In it, the man addresses the camera in what he says is a "message" to Americans.

"Your country is under control of invisible secret societies," he says, warning about "mind-control" and the "mainstream media." He calls on U.S. citizens to "fight now."

Information for this article was contributed by David McHugh, David Rising, Frank Jordans, Geir Moulson, Michael Probst, Christoph Noelting and Suzan Fraser of The Associated Press; and by Loveday Morris, Rick Noack and Luisa Beck of The Washington Post.

