• Cole Schrock, 19, of Clear Brook, Va., faces larceny and other counts after a farmer, who discovered that his goats had been let out of their pen, found three of the animals in a field tied up next to Schrock's truck and held Schrock at gunpoint until deputies arrived, authorities said.

• Julia Lea, captain of the Krewe of Nyx parade group, said members are devastated after a woman who tried to cross between two parts of a tandem float during a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade was killed when she tripped over a connecting hitch and was run over by the float.

• Elijah McKinney, 18, accused of helping to steal a pair of Lamborghini SUVs worth $200,000 each from a dealership in Wayland, Mass., that were driven about 30 miles and damaged in a crash, told police that he was picked up along the way and wasn't involved in the theft.

• Kim Chaney, a district judge in Cullman County, Ala., for nearly 30 years, is retiring after being accused of violating ethics rules by appointing his lawyer son to represent indigent defendants in more than 200 cases and then presiding over some of the cases.

• Stella Nyanzi, a Ugandan academic who was imprisoned last year after insulting the country's longtime president, Yoweri Museveni, by calling him "a pair of buttocks" in a social media post, was freed by a judge who said Nyanzi was wrongfully convicted.

• Tracey Cauthen said she was hiking in Florida's Ocala National Forest when she photographed a rainbow snake, a nonvenomous aquatic reptile that hasn't been seen in that part of Florida for more than 50 years.

• Sean Grebinger, 48, the estranged husband of a Louisiana woman who disappeared six years ago, is facing extradition back to the United States after he was arrested in Pouso Alegre, Brazil, on domestic abuse charges involving his Brazilian wife, authorities in that country said.

• Blanchard Glaudin, 25, was tackled by patrons in the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, N.Y., after he fatally stabbed a security guard who had told him to turn his music down, and faces a second-degree murder charge, authorities said.

• Randy York, a battalion fire chief in Olivehurst, Calif., said power lines were de-energized for several hours to give firefighters time to rescue a paraglider who got entangled while trying to land at an airport.

A Section on 02/21/2020