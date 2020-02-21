Lemming names LeBlanc one of top assistant hires

Derrick LeBlanc, an assistant coach with the University of Arkansas football team, speaks with members of the media Thursday, February 6, 2020, inside the Fred W. Smith Football Center on the campus in Fayetteville. Ten football assistants participated in the interview process. Check out nwaonline.com/200207Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network named Arkansas defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc as one of his top six assistant coach hires in college football.

LeBlanc's defensive line was considered a major reason for the 2018 Kentucky defense becoming one of the best units in the nation. The Wildcats ranked No. 6 nationally in scoring defense while giving up 16.8 points a game. The defense recorded 87 tackles for loss and 38 sacks.

"He has a good reputation," Lemming said. "He's known as a very good D-line coach and being a hands-on guy the players really respect, and he has a good recruiting reputation, which is something Arkansas really needs in the SEC."

Lemming travels the nation about six months a year while seeing more than 1,200 of the top prospects in the nation.

Numerous prospects have mentioned LeBlanc as their favorite assistant.

"I see all the kids in person, and one of the questions on the questionnaire is who is the assistant coach that you enjoy talking to the most, and Derrick's name has been on a lot of them," Lemming said. "I get it from the kids, not anyone else."