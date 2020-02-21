Why I love teaching

"Mrs. Harris, how old are you? I think you're about 104!"

"Did you know that my dog had kittens last night?"

"Mrs. Harris, I brought you a snack, but I accidentally ate it."

These are some of the things I hear every day. I never know what kind of day I will have, but I know that I will love it.

I was born to be a teacher. My friends and family knew it before I did. If you came to play at my house, you played school. I could not wait until the end of the school year when we got to take home what was left of our workbooks. I took all the ones nobody wanted because I was going to use them to play school.

I was more excited than anyone else when I had my first field experience in a classroom. I could not wait. I look forward to July when the stores put out new school supplies. I have now been a teacher for 26 years. I get up every day and get to do what I love. When a passion and a job come together, it is a beautiful thing.

In order to love teaching, you must first have a love for children. My mother says that I never grew up, so it's the perfect career for me. I love how carefree and silly they can be. And I get to be silly right along with them. Everyone knows the best teachers are the ones who play with the children but are also respected by them. I get to see those light bulbs come on when they finally understand something that was previously too difficult. I get to watch them grow (physically and mentally) from a small child to an adult. I get to teach them to read, write, multiply, divide, and survive and thrive in the world. I get to share my favorite children's literature with them, year after year.

The best part of teaching? The relationships. When you reach the families, you are invited to graduations, weddings, and baby showers. And when your students grow up, you get to be their friend. That's my very favorite part.

TRACY HARRIS

Little Rock

Tracy Harris is a Gifted and Talented specialist at Bale Elementary.

Research candidates

It seems from multiple polls that Mike Bloomberg is leading in the Arkansas Democrat (read not democratic) Super Tuesday voting. He has spent untold dollars on video ads on multiple TV stations.

Friends have told me "Barack Obama has endorsed Bloomberg." Wellllll, check the small print in the ads featuring the two together: It shows Obama talking positively about Bloomberg in 2008 through 2016.

Hello, Arkansas? Do your research on all candidates; ads are biased! Listen to debate questions and answers and unbiased news reports (if such a thing exists). Vote accordingly.

HOWELL V. HILL

Benton

Ignoring some facts

Two recent columns prompt me to respond. The first column was Dana Kelley's defending the electoral college. I cannot address all the flaws in Kelley's unpersuasive "argument," but I will address a few of them.

Kelley nowhere deals with the fact that the electoral college gives more weight to a rural voter than to an urban voter, or more weight to a citizen of Arkansas than to a citizen of California. Why is that just or fair?

Kelley also seems nostalgic for the time when state legislators selected presidential electors; such a system, he claims, "would have added to Trump's victory." He seems to believe adding to Trump's victory would have self-evidently been a good thing. In 2016 I preferred the winner of the popular vote (by a margin of 3 million).

Kelley claims the electoral college lessens the chances of "uneducated people making uneducated choices." Didn't the average Clinton voter in 2016 have more education than the average Trump voter?

Kelley also claims that not understanding why the electoral college was created is the kind of "hazardous historical ignorance" that is a grave threat to our republic. I wonder if Kelley is aware that today some historians believe the electoral college was one of many "compromises" the slave states, insisting upon the three-fifths rule, achieved to increase their power and prosperity.

The second column was by guest writer Walter E. Block. Block asserts that the "economic effects of the minimum-wage law are clear. It creates unemployment for the unskilled." Is it clear?

Many economists agree with Block, but some do not. He is ignoring what economists call "sticky" prices and "sticky" wages (for just one source see the popular books by "the Undercover Economist" Tim Harford).

EARL RAMSEY

Little Rock

Make injustice just

In response to Mike Masterson's column and Ron Snider's letter to the editor concerning Willie Mae Harris, I too, firmly believe she deserves clemency. It seems a travesty to me that her 14-year old daughter, Silvia Harris, was not allowed to testify at her trial. And why, according to Mr. Masterson's column, were so many available witnesses never summoned to testify? And why, in heaven's name, was she not released from prison after the Parole Board recommended five times that she be granted clemency?

I hope Governor Hutchinson will carefully consider this matter and give Mrs. Harris the chance she deserves. What threat could she possibly be when she is 72 years old, blind, and has family members who will take her in and care for her? "Nothing can make injustice just but mercy."--Robert Frost

JANICE BOTNER

Little Rock

Make sure you vote

Please, for the love of all that matters, confirm your voter registration and vote. Unless you, like so many, have given up on democracy, get to the polls for our primaries. Find your polling place through the county clerk and vote on March 3, or the more user-friendly way to vote in all elections is in early voting at the county courthouse.

MARK EASTBURN

Eureka Springs

