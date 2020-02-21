Mayflower's 20th victory extra special against CAC

Twenty was significant for Mayflower on Thursday, but one was just as important for the Lady Eagles.

Junior guard Bailey Francis went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 1:13 of the fourth quarter to help Mayflower dethrone Central Arkansas Christian 43-34 in the semifinals of the 3A-5 Conference girls tournament at the Episcopal Collegiate Sports Complex.

Francis, who wears the No. 1, finished with a game-high 17 points for a Lady Eagles' team that beat the Lady Mustangs for the first time in three tries this season. Mayflower (20-7) also picked up its 20th victory and will play Episcopal Collegiate today at 6 p.m. in the finals.

"We talked about it in the locker room, getting 20 wins on Feb. 20, 2020, it's pretty cool," Mayflower Coach Coty Storms said. "I don't know when the last time Mayflower has won 20 games, so this is a big one for us. We haven't played very well at the end of the season.

"But we're playing with a lot of effort, and that's what we've got to have this time of year."

The Lady Eagles played with a lot of determination, too, in knocking off the defending tournament champions. Mayflower was just 35.7% (15 of 42) from the floor but outrebounded CAC 35-15.

Junior guard Jenna McMillen added 12 points and junior center Kamiah Turner contributed 6 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals for Mayflower. Kennedi Dawn, also a junior, chipped in with 10 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Ava Knoedl scored 14 points and senior guard Hannah Claire Haughaboo had 12 points for CAC (23-6), which has lost three of its past five since leading scorer Bethany Dillard went down with a leg injury during the second half of a loss to Episcopal Collegiate on Feb. 4.

CAC hit its first four shots and bolted to a 10-2 lead, with Knoedl leading the charge with a pair of deep three-pointers. Field goals were hard to come by after that as the Lady Mustangs hit just 7 of their final 27 shots.

Mayflower took its first lead, 16-15, on a jumper by Francis with 4:27 left in the second quarter, and was ahead 36-25 with less than five minutes remaining in the game. Haughaboo hit a pair of three-pointers to pull CAC within 36-31 with 2:41 remaining until Francis' string of free throws kept the Lady Mustangs from drawing closer.

"Hopefully this will kind of kick-start us," Storms said. "We're nursing injuries and beat up, but Francis hit some big shots down the stretch and knocked down the free throws when we needed them."

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 42, BAPTIST PREP 25

An overwhelming advantage on the boards led to a decisive victory for the Lady Wildcats.

Sophomore guard Olivia Jackson scored 11 points for Episcopal Collegiate (21-6), which outrebounded the Lady Eagles 36-15. Sophomore guard Avery Marsh had 9 points, 5 steals and 5 assists while junior forward M.J. Janes added 7 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks. Freshman forward Riley Brady ended with 7 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Sophomore guard Hope Burnett finished with 11 points for Baptist Prep (17-12).

BOYS

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 56, CENTRAL ARK. CHRISTIAN 49

Senior guard Jace Mitchell had 16 points to lead the host team to the championship game.

Guards Chris and Che Smith, both of whom are seniors, had 14 and 11 points, respectively, for Episcopal Collegiate (18-10), which trailed for only 16 seconds but was pushed from start to finish.

Central Arkansas Christian (18-8) was down by as many as seven points in the first half but led 24-23 with 7:43 left in the third quarter after two free throws from junior guard Brock Hendrix. Episcopal Collegiate scored nine of the next 11 points to jump back in front and never trailed again.

BAPTIST PREP 68, MAYFLOWER 56

Nine different players scored for the top-seeded Eagles.

Junior guard Daniel Cobb finished with 17 points for Baptist Prep (19-9). Junior guard Hudson Likens and senior forward Jeremy Elmquist each had 10 points.

Senior guard Jaheim Cummings had 16 points and junior forward Braxtyn McCuien added 11 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks for Mayflower (19-8), which trailed 34-20 at halftime.

