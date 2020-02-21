Man fatally struck by vehicle in south Little Rock, state police say

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle last week in Little Rock, authorities said.

A Toyota was traveling east around 10:40 p.m. Feb. 14 on 65th Street near Lancaster Road when 39-year-old Vondrae Hawkins stepped into the road, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report.

Hawkins was struck, the report states, and he died from his injuries two days later at UAMS Medical Center.

Weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 60 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.