IN PHOTOS: Little Rock's Lassis Inn sees surge in customers after America's Class Award announcement

by Stephen Swofford | Today at 11:39 a.m.
(From left) Jagdeep Kaur, Nancy Ghaleb, Daniel Trinh, Hunter Pool, and Jay Im order food from Maria Washington, co-owner of the Lassis Inn with her husband, Elihue, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The James Beard Foundation has named the Lassis Inn as one of six recipients of its 2020 America's Classics Award. The award goes to locally owned restaurants "that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community," according to a news release.

The James Beard Foundation has named the Lassis Inn one of six recipients of its 2020 America’s Classics Award, which is given to locally owned restaurants “that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community,” according to a news release.

See below for more photos from a recent day inside the eatery:

Gallery: Lassis Inn

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/galleries/28787/album/]

