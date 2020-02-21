IN PHOTOS: Little Rock's Lassis Inn sees surge in customers after America's Class Award announcement

The James Beard Foundation has named the Lassis Inn one of six recipients of its 2020 America’s Classics Award, which is given to locally owned restaurants “that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community,” according to a news release.

