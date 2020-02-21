PREP BASKETBALL: Conference Tournament Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Thursday's Results

Boys

Pea Ridge 40, Prairie Grove 28

Noah Peterson had 16 points as Pea Ridge moved into the 4A-1 Conference Tournament championship game by defeating Prairie Grove on the Tigers' home floor.

The Blackhawks led 7-4 after one quarter and slowly pulled away to a 16-10 halftime cushion and a 27-17 edge after three quarters.

Pea Ridge will play Berryville in Saturday's championship game.

Berryville 64, Shiloh Christian 46

Landon Chester hit six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Berryville past Shiloh Christian and move into the 4A-1 Conference Tournament championship game.

Berryville, which swept Shiloh Christian during the regular season, trailed 14-11 after one quarter but outscored the Saints 15-6 in the second quarter for a 26-20 halftime cushion. The Bobcats then extended that to a 47-32 margin after three quarters.

Trenton Hutchinson added 17 points for Berryville, while Seth Rosenfield had 18 points and Stewart Bivens 10 for Shiloh Christian.

Waldron 60, Greenland 52

Payton Brown scored 21 of his game-high 29 points in the second half as Waldron held off Greenland and claimed a semifinal victory in the 3A-1 West Conference Tournament.

Waldron led 27-22 at halftime and 45-40 after three quarters before Brown scored 11 points in the final 8 minutes, including a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Isaac Villarreal added 12 for the Bulldogs, which plays at 7 p.m. Saturday in the title game. Luke Osburn had 21 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, for Greenland while Carter Gobel added 15.

Elkins 59, Charleston 45

Elkins closed out the third quarter with a 17-2 run and went on to defeat Charleston during Thursday's late semifinal in the 3A-1 West Conference Tournament in Waldron.

The two teams were tied at 25 at halftime, then Charleston scored the first bucket of the second half before Elkins took over and recorded its second win over the Tigers in less than a week.

Lavaca 69, Danville 38

Lavaca outscored Danville 21-7 in the third quarter and pulled away as the Golden Arrows advanced to the 2A-4 Conference championship game.

Lavaca used the outburst to turn a 36-26 halftime lead into a 57-33 cushion after three quarters.

Cayden Hearn had 13 points and Matt Melton to lead the Golden Arrows, but the duo scored only three points in the second half. Josh Street had 11 points to lead Danville, which will be the No. 4 seed in next week's Class 2A West Region Tournament at Eureka Springs.

Hector 44, Hackett 35

Caleb Profitt scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter and lifted Hector past Hackett in the 2A-4 Conference Tourament at Hector.

Hackett trailed 21-17 at halftime but rallied in the third quarter to force a 26-26 tie before Hector outscored the Hornets 18-9 over the final 8 minutes.

Isaac Stanek had 16 points to lead Hector. Zach Gragg had 13 and Cash Oliver 12 for Hackett.

Girls

Farmington 51, Pea Ridge 39

Farmington continued its winning ways through the 4A-1 Conference as the Lady Cardinals defeated Pea Ridge and moved into Saturday's tournament championship.

Makenna Vanzant had 14 points to lead Farmington, which had a 15-9 lead after one quarter and extended it to 25-16 at halftime and 39-27 after three quarters.

Blakelee Winn led Pea Ridge with 14 points, while Lauren Wright added 12.

Harrison 42, Gravette 26

Harrison held Gravette scoreless throughout the second quarter as the Lady Goblins advanced in the 4A-1 Conference Tournament at Prairie Grove.

Harrison turned a 12-10 deficit into an 18-12 halftime lead, but the Lady Goblins didn't pull away until the fourth quarter. Gravette had pulled within 28-24 early midway through the fourth quarter before Harrison closed out the game with a 14-2 run.

Marion Groberg had 13 points and was the only player in double figures for Harrison, which plays in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Shylee Morrison had 14 points for Gravette, which plays Pea Ridge in a 2:30 p.m. third-place game Saturday.

Charleston 41, West Fork 19

Top-seeded Charleston outscored West Fork 27-8 through the second and third quarters and rolled to a semifinal victory in the 3A-1 West Conference Tournament at Waldron.

Charleston, which advances to Saturday's championship game, went on a 14-5 run for a 19-9 halftime cushion, then outscored West Fork 13-3 in the third quarter for a 32-12 cushion.

Brook Groen and Addi Newhart had eight points apiece for Charleston, while Savannah White and Lilli Haser led West Fork with six each.

Elkins 54, Waldron 24

Elkins led 12-5 after one quarter and continued to pull away as the second-seeded Lady Elks rolled past sixth-seeded Waldron in the 3A-1 West Conference Tournament.

Tiara Jackson scored 7 of her 12 points in the first quarter for Elkins, which extended its lead to 24-11 at halftime and 42-14 after three quarters.

Kinslee Kestner scored eight of her team-high 14 points in the third quarter for Elkins, while Hailey Stidman led Waldron with 12 points.

Mountainburg 47, Hackett 29

Mountainburg led 16-7 after one quarter as the second-seeded Lady Dragons earned a spot in the 2A-4 Conference Tournament championship game.

Haley Reed had 16 points and Annie Beasley 10 for Mountainburg, which led 30-16 at halftime then pulled away in the fourth quarter after Hackett closed the gap to a 37-26 margin.

Rain Vaughn led the Lady Hornets with 10.

Wednesday's Results

Boys

Berryville 52, Farmington 35

Berryville outscored Farmington 29-12 in the second half as the Bobcats moved on to the semifinals of the 4A-1 Conference Tournament with a win over the Cardinals at Prairie Grove.

Berryville snapped a 23-23 halftime deadlock by outscoring Farmington 19-7 in the third quarter, then held the Cardinals to four points in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Kade Davidson had 15 points and Landon Chester 11 for the Bobcats, who also earned the right to play on their home floor next week during the Class 4A North Region Tournament. Logan Landwehr led Farmington with 10 points.

Dardanelle 52, Subiaco Academy 47 (OT)

Dardanelle outscored Subiaco 12-7 in the overtime period as the Sand Lizards prevailed on their home floor during the 4A-4 Conference Tournament.

Sam Williams had 18 points for Dardanelle, which advances to Friday's semifinal against Ozark. Johnathan Mercera had 17 points to lead Subiaco, which led 29-24 after three quarters but failed to hang on to that lead.

The New School 70, Alpena 38

The New School cruised into the 1A-1 Conference Tournament championship as the Cougars jumped out to a 33-19 halftime lead and went on to defeat Alpena.

Jan Sturner had 20 points for The New School, which led 49-29 after three quarters. Trevor Woodworth had 10 points for Alpena, which will host the Class 1A Region 1 tournament next week.

The New School will play Jasper in tonight's tournament final.

Pottsville 59, Clarksville 54

Pottsville outscored Clarksville 19-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win in the 4A-4 Conference tournament.

Cole Clark led the Panthers with 14 points. Garrett Waddill added 11 points, while Owen Ashlock chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds for Clarksville, who led 45-40 after three quarters.

Girls

Alpena 83, Deer 40

Alpena jumped out to a 26-13 lead after one quarter and continued to pull away as the Lady Leopards advanced to today's championship game of the 1A-1 Conference Tournament in Kingston.

Desi Deithrich had 23 points for Alpena, which led 50-23 at halftime and 67-31 after three quarters. Ashlyn Davis had 20 points for Deer, which will be the No. 4 seed in next week's Class 1A Region 1 Tournament at Alpena.

Kingston 67, Jasper 34

Kingston was in control from the outset with a 19-6 lead after one quarter as the Lady Yellowjackets rolled past Jasper in the other 1A-1 Conference Tournament semifinal.

Mellia Johnson led Kingston with 18 points as the Lady Yellowjackets owned a 37-16 halftime cushion. Halle Emerson had 13 points for Jasper, which will be the league's No. 3 seed in the Class 1A Region 1 Tournament.

