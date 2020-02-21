Razorbacks hire Velasco

An Arkansas football helmet sits on the sideline during a game between the Razorbacks and Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fayetteville. ( Charlie Kaijo)
First-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has brought aboard former Georgia offensive lineman Fernando Velasco as director of player development, multiple media outlets in Georgia reported Thursday.
Velasco, a nine-year NFL veteran, has spent the past three years working in football operations at Georgia, where Pittman was offensive line coach and associate head coach.
He is the fourth Georgia assistant to join Pittman at Arkansas, following special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, director of strength and conditioning Jamil Walker and Ed Ellis, senior associate director of strength and conditioning.
-- Tom Murphy
