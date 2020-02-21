S. Korea sees its first coronavirus death

Workers spray disinfectant Thursday in front of a church in Daegu, South Korea, as they seek to control spread of the coronavirus. More photos at arkansasonline.com/221korea (AP/Kim Jun-beom)

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea reported its first death from the new coronavirus Thursday, and the mayor of a southeastern city urged its 2.5 million people to stay inside and wear masks if possible.

South Korea has reported 52 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total to 156.

Authorities in Seoul also banned rallies today in major downtown areas in efforts to control the viral outbreak.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said today that 41 of the 52 cases were reported in the southeastern city of Daegu and the surrounding region, which has recently seen a sudden jump in virus cases.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/221korea/]

South Korea's central government declared the area a "special management zone" early today because of how the illness is spreading there.

Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun said the national government will concentrate its support in the region to ease a shortage in sickbeds, medical personnel and equipment.

"A month into the outbreak, we have entered an emergency phase," Chung said. "Our efforts until now had been focused on blocking the illness from entering the country. But we will now shift the focus on preventing the illness from spreading further in local communities."

The sudden jump of cases raised fears that the outbreak is getting out of control in South Korea.

The death was the ninth confirmed from the virus outside mainland China. Other deaths have occurred in France, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan.

Even as South Korea's fourth-largest city told residents to hunker down, China health officials expressed new optimism Thursday over the outbreak.

The confidence voiced by China's government came as it reported a reduced number of new infections. But doubts remained about the true trajectory of the epidemic as China again changed its method of counting, and new threats emerged outside the country.

"The downward trend will not be reversed," insisted Ding Xiangyang, deputy chief secretary of the State Council and a member of the central government's supervision group.

However, the number of new cases in China rose today to 889 for a total of 75,465 cases. Another 118 deaths in China brings the total deaths to 2,236.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a South Korean man, believed to be about 63 years old, died at a hospital Wednesday and posthumously tested positive for the virus. Officials said he had been hospitalized because of schizophrenia for an extended period and recently suffered pneumonia symptoms.

In a televised news conference, Mayor Kwon Young-jin expressed fears that rising infections in the region will soon overwhelm the city's health system and called for urgent help from the central government.

"National quarantine efforts that are currently focused on blocking the inflow of the virus [from China] and stemming its spread are inadequate for preventing the illness from circulating in local communities," Kwon said.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 49 of 73 new patients confirmed in the city's region in the past two days went to services at a Daegu church attended by a previously confirmed virus patient or contacted her elsewhere. That patient is a South Korean woman in her early 60s who has no recent record of overseas travel, according to center officials. She tested positive for the virus Tuesday.

The center's director, Jung Eun-kyeong, told reporters that it's still unclear whether she was a "super spreader" of the disease or merely the first patient detected in the area. Jung said officials were screening some 1,000 people who attended services at the Shincheonji Church of Jesus with the woman on Feb. 9 and Feb. 16 and were placing them under home isolation.

The church, which claims about 200,000 followers in South Korea, said it has closed all of its 74 sanctuaries around the nation and told followers to instead watch its worship services on YouTube. It said in a statement that health officials were disinfecting its church in Daegu and were tracing the woman's contacts. The Daegu church has about 8,000 followers.

It said church officials have advised followers since late January to stay at home if they were experiencing cold-like symptoms.

Information for this article was contributed by Kim Tong-Hyung, Ken Moritsugu, Hyung-Jin Kim, Marilynn Marchione, Aniruddha Ghosal, Katie Tam and Yu Bing of The Associated Press.

A Section on 02/21/2020