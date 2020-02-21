Searcy plants flag

Searcy fans celebrate after Maty Lincoln (foreground) of the Lady Lions pinned Kassidy Haggard of Bentonville West to win the 116-pound state title at the first girls state wrestling tournament Thursday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. Searcy also won the team state championship. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/221wrestling. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Searcy showed its domination in the first state girls wrestling state tournament Thursday.

The Lady Lions placed wrestlers in nine of the 10 weight classes, including two state champions, to win the state championship at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

"It's unbelievable," Searcy Coach Jerry Evans said. "We knew we put in all of the hours and all of the work so we could have the opportunity. For them to come out and finish the way that they did, it makes me feel pretty proud."

Maty Lincoln (116 pounds) and Trinity Danberry (150) won state titles for Searcy, which finished with 198 points. Lincoln pinned Bentonville West's Kassidy Haggard in 1:05. Danberry pinned Mountain Home's Victoria Bevel in the 150-pound match in 55 seconds.

"They're two seniors. They knew they had to end that way," Evans said. "That's what we've talked about all year is to find a way to win. They came out on top."

Mountain Home was second with 125 points. Little Rock Fair finished third with 121.5 points. Little Rock Central (120.5) and Bentonville (91) rounded out the top five.

Also for Searcy, Harley Seymore (185) placed second, and Lily Dias (132) and Mykenzie Clark (140) had third-place finishes. Fourth-place finishers for the Lady Lions included Roselyn Amaya (100), Chloe Belford (108) and Vivi Edwards (165), while Ashley Coker was fifth in the 235-pound weight class.

Mountain Home Coach Travis Alexander said Searcy is a deserving champion.

"Searcy is always tough," Alexander said. "They know when to peak at the right time. But our girls wrestled well."

Other individual state champions include Van Buren's Violet Summers (101), Maumelle's Ember Smith (108), Little Rock Central's Casey Kanaday (124), Beebe's Suravieve Robertson (132), Van Buren's Addison Loney (140), and Little Rock Fair's Journey Land (165), Crystal Allen (185) and Victoria Harris-Dove (235).

In the first state championship match, Summers was trailing Conway's Abigail Crawford 6-3 at the end of the first period. After she and Van Buren Coach John Petree talked to an official, she was declared the winner when Crawford was disqualified for biting her on the left arm.

"She was kicking my butt," said Summers, who won her other three matches by pinfall. "She was cross-facing the crap out of me. It was really painful. I don't really know what happened. It was kind of in the moment. Adrenaline was really high."

Girls wrestling was sanctioned by the Arkansas Activities Association in June. Arkansas is one of 19 states to sanction the sport.

The AAA has held the boys wrestling state tournament since 2009, but Thursday marked the first for the girls. It was an occasion that Evans and Alexander both said was monumental for the state.

"It was awesome," Evans said. "It's the way it's supposed to be. We're supposed to be doing this, to help build up these kids to give them something they can look back on for the rest of their lives. We did that today."

Said Alexander: "I've coached in Arkansas now for a dozen years. We've always had girls on our teams, but they wrestled boys. When they sanctioned girls, we had 25 girls come out. We were one of the biggest girls teams in the state. Our girls worked hard every day. I know they're proud of their accomplishments."

Searcy won last year's boys state championship. The 12th annual boys wrestling state tournament begins today and runs through Saturday. Having the girls win a title has given the boys team motivation, Evans said.

"I can already see it in their faces," he said. "They're already walking up and saying, 'Let's do it again tomorrow, coach. Let's do the same thing. Let's get another one.' I think they're ready."

Lincoln and Danberry are the only two seniors on the Searcy girls roster, which gives Evans hope for next season.

"That's a bright future," Evans said. "Everybody else is either freshmen or sophomores."

Information in this article was contributed by Paul Boyd of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Trinity Danberry (right) of Searcy hugs teammate Mykenzie Clark after winning the 150-pound state championship over Mountain Home’s Victoria Bevel. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Maumelle’s Ember Smith (left) gets a kiss from Carl Smith, her father and coach, after receiving the gold medal for winning the 108-pound division. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Van Buren’s Addison Loney looks at her coaches after she pinned Mountain Home’s Trinity Willette in the 140-pound championship match. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

