Morris' Auburn pay released

Auburn will pay first-year offensive coordinator Chad Morris, the former University of Arkansas head coach, $735,000 per year based on his contract, which was released to multiple media outlets in Alabama on Thursday.

Morris' Auburn salary, well below average for coordinators in the SEC, will offset the amount Arkansas will owe him based on buyout language in his contract with the Razorbacks. The UA was to pay him $2.45 million per year for the last four years of his contract, so the Auburn offset will mean Arkansas will owe him about $1.715 million per year.

Morris signed a six-year agreement at Arkansas with an annual salary of $3.5 million per year on Dec. 5, 2017. He was fired by Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek on Nov. 10, the day after the Razorbacks lost 45-19 at home to Western Kentucky on senior day, with a record of 4-18.

-- Tom Murphy

Razorbacks hire Velasco

First-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has brought aboard former Georgia offensive lineman Fernando Velasco as director of player development, multiple media outlets in Georgia reported Thursday.

Velasco, a nine-year NFL veteran, has spent the past three years working in football operations at Georgia, where Pittman was offensive line coach and associate head coach.

He is the fourth Georgia assistant to join Pittman at Arkansas, following special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, director of strength and conditioning Jamil Walker and Ed Ellis, senior associate director of strength and conditioning.

-- Tom Murphy

Hogs scheduled at SEC media days

First-year University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and three Razorbacks will appear at SEC media days on Wednesday, July 15, the SEC office announced Thursday. Arkansas will join Alabama, Mississippi State and Tennessee on the third day of the annual event, which will make a return to the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Defending College Football Playoff and SEC champion LSU, Florida and Missouri will open the event on Monday, July 13. Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will appear on Day 2, and Auburn, South Carolina and Texas A&M will close the event on Day 4.

-- Tom Murphy

