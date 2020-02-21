Vote in Portugal advances assisted suicide, euthanasia

Socialist Party parliament members Alexandre Quintanilha (left) and Maria Antonia de Almeida Santos embrace Thursday in Lisbon after five right-to-die bills were approved. More photos at arkansasonline.com/221portugal/. (AP/Armando Franca)

LISBON, Portugal -- Portugal's parliament voted Thursday in favor of allowing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill people.

The landmark vote left Portugal poised to become one of the few countries in the world permitting the procedures. However, the country's president could still attempt to block the legislation.

The 230-seat Republican Assembly, Portugal's parliament, approved five right-to-die bills, each by a comfortable margin. Left-of-center parties introduced the bills, which had no substantial differences.

Before lawmakers voted, hundreds of people outside parliament building protested the measures. One banner said, "Euthanasia doesn't end suffering, it ends life."

Inside the parliament building each lawmaker was called, in alphabetical order, to state their vote on each bill, instead of voting electronically. Such a lengthy method is usually used only for landmark votes, such as a declaration of war or impeachment.

After the five bills passed, some lawmakers took photographs with their smartphones of the electronic screen on the wall announcing the results. The bills were approved by margins of between 28 and 41 votes.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa can veto the new law, but parliament can override his veto by voting a second time for approval. The Portuguese president doesn't have executive powers.

The head of state also could ask the Constitutional Court to review the legislation; Portugal's Constitution states that human life is "sacrosanct," though abortion has been legal in the country since 2007.

Euthanasia -- when a doctor directly administers fatal drugs to a patient -- is legal in Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland. In some U.S. states, medically assisted suicide -- where patients administer the lethal drug themselves, under medical supervision -- is permitted.

The Catholic church in Portugal has led opposition to the procedures, which currently are illegal and carry prison sentences of up to three years.

In a similar debate two years ago, lawmakers rejected euthanasia by five votes.

Socialist lawmaker Isabel Moreira said the aim of the bill was to let people "make intimate choices, without breaking the law."

Telmo Correia, a lawmaker from the conservative Popular Party, described euthanasia as "a sinister step backward for civilization."

The bill covers patients over 18 years of age who are "in a situation of extreme suffering, with an untreatable injury or a fatal and incurable disease."

Two doctors, at least one of them a specialist in the relevant illness, and a psychiatrist would need to sign off on the patient's request to die. The case would then go to a Verification and Evaluation Committee, which could approve or turn down the procedure.

To discourage people from traveling to Portugal to end their life, the bills all stipulate that patients must either be Portuguese citizens or legal residents.

Information for this article was contributed by Helena Alves of The Associated Press.

