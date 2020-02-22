3A-4 FINALS: Lamar Lady Warriors claims conference tournament title

LAMAR --The halftime adjustment was simple from Lamar coach Brandon Schluterman. He wanted to see his team slow down a bit and play better defense.

It worked out well for the Lady Warriors on Friday night.

Lamar used a big third quarter to take control of the game and didn't look back in a 40-30 victory against Jessieville in the finals of the 3A-4 conference tournament at Lamar Warrior Gym.

The Lady Warriors broke open an 18-18 halftime tie to take a 30-19 advantage into the final quarter.

"At halftime, we talked about having more turnovers in the first half than we have all year long," Schluterman said. "We wanted to come out in the second half and just play our style of basketball. We wanted to be patient and play good defense. That was a big quarter for us."

Jessieville missed all seven of its shot attempts, made just one of four attempts from the free-throw line and had six turnovers in the third quarter. That allowed Lamar, now on a 12-game winning streak, to outscore Jessieville 12-1 and take command.

Jessieville (18-10) was able to find its offense in the final quarter, making five of 11 from the floor. But Lamar was able to make eight of eight from the free-throw line in the final quarter to keep Jessieville at arm's length.

Lakyn Sanders scored a game-high 24 points to lead the way for Lamar (27-2). She also had eight of the team's 10 fourth-quarter points to help close out the game.

"She is unselfish and gets everybody involved," Schluterman said. "But she knows it's her job to score points. We wanted the ball in her hands down the stretch. She did everything we needed to win this one. She hit shots and played great defense."

Sanders was the key cog for the Lamar offense, but the team used a balanced attack in the third quarter to run away with the game. The Lady Warriors had all five starters score, and no player had more than three points in that third quarter.

Jessieville was led by Kallie Castleberry's team-high 12 points for the Lady Lions.

The game had even more significance for Lamar with the team playing its final varsity girls game at the current at Lamar Warrior Gym, which opened in 1981. The team will move to a new gym next year.

"It doesn't matter where they go in life when they come back to this gym, they can say the won the last senior girls game here," Schluterman said. "That's something nobody can ever take away from them. There has been a bunch of huge games here over the years."

Lamar and Jessieville headed into the break with an 18-18 tie. Lamar used an 8-0 run in the second quarter to take an 18-14 lead. Jessieville then scored the quarter's final four points to even the game.

The two teams were also tied after a quarter of play at 10-10. Lamar jumped out to an early 8-5 lead. Jessieville used a 5-2 run to close out the initial quarter to tie the game up.

Jessie 10 8 1 11 -- 30

Lamar 10 8 12 10 -- 40

Jessieville (18-10): Castleberry 12, Fehrenbacher 9, Anderson 6, Cummings 2, Bassett 1.

Lamar (27-2): Sanders 24, Brown 6, Kendall 5, Chavers 3, Nordin 2.

Boys

Atkins 52, Jessieville 47

Atkins used key scoring down the stretch to survive against Jessieville in a back-and-forth championship game at the 3A-4 conference tournament.

Eli Robertson scored a game-high 20 points and Josh Carpenter added 16 to help lead Atkins (17-6) to its first district title in 33 years.

"This tournament has been really big for us," Atkins coach Brad Palmer said. "We had a really low point about three weeks ago. It seemed like we couldn't win a game. We've worked really hard to get guys to believe again. We've had a nice finish here."

Jessieville (17-11) was led by Landen Daley scoring a team-high 17 with Ramon Gonzalez finishing with 13. B.J. Holloway also added 10 points for the Lions.

Atkins held a 13-11 lead after the first quarter then a 26-23 edge heading into halftime. Atkins scored the final six points of the third quarter to take a 36-30 lead into the fourth.

Jessieville found itself down 44-35 early in the fourth quarter after a quick run from Atkins. Jessieville then was able to cut Atkin's edge to 46-44 with about a minute left in the game with a basket from Gonzalez.

Atkins was able to control the game down the stretch to close out the game with a victory.

Jessieville 11 12 7 17 -- 47

Atkins 13 13 10 16 -- 52

Jessieville (17-11): Daley 17, Gonzalez 13, Holloway 10, Hair 5, Davis 2.

Atkins (17-6): Robertson 20, Carpenter 16, Nooner 8, Dunagan 6, Bixler 2.

Preps Sports on 02/22/2020