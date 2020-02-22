5 attorneys general seek to block ERA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Five Republican attorneys general are seeking to block an effort by three Democratic-led states to have the Equal Rights Amendment adopted into the U.S. Constitution.

Legal chiefs in five states -- Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Tennessee -- filed a motion on Thursday to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Virginia, Nevada and Illinois. All five rescinded their approvals of the ERA amendment before a congressionally mandated ratification deadline more than 40 years ago, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said.

"Tennessee has an interest in ensuring that its vote to reject the ERA is given effect," Slatery said.

Virginia recently became the 38th state to ratify the measure designed to guarantee women the same legal rights men enjoy. "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex," it says.

Constitutional amendments must be ratified by three-quarters of the 50 states, or 38. But the ERA's future is uncertain, in part because the ratification deadline set by Congress expired.

After the archivist of the United States, David Ferriero, announced that he would "take no action to certify the adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment," the three Democratic attorneys general sued, arguing that the deadline, first set for 1979 and later extended to 1982, is not binding.

$1.2B OK'd for Louisiana flood plan

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana can soon start spending $1.2 billion in federal cash to fortify communities against future flood risks, after the governor's office announced Friday that federal officials have approved the state's plan for the funds.

The dollars, overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will bolster an effort that Gov. John Bel Edwards has pushed since the 2016 floods to use regional approaches to flood mitigation and drainage improvements around Louisiana.

"We have taken proactive steps and served as a blueprint for other states preparing their own flood mitigation plans to use these federal funds in ways that prioritize data, science and regional collaboration to build resilience in the face of future flooding," Edwards said in a statement.

The federal aid will be spread across projects in 56 Louisiana parishes identified through the governor's Louisiana Watershed Initiative as flood-prone and impacted by water.

Arizona GOP pulls sanctuary-ban bid

PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Republican lawmakers have pulled a contentious proposal to enshrine an existing ban on so-called sanctuary cities in the state constitution.

The decision, announced Thursday night, came on the eve of a canceled House hearing on the proposal that Ducey wanted to send to voters. A Senate hearing last week broke out in shouting and resulted in the removal of activists who called the proposal racist.

Republican leaders of the House and Senate and the governor's spokesman issued similar statements on the decision.

"Sanctuary cities are illegal in Arizona. It will remain that way, and our members will remain vigilant to keep these bad policies out of Arizona," GOP leaders said in a joint statement released by House majority spokesman Andrew Wilder.

In 2010, the Legislature passed the law known as SB1070, which was designed to crack down on illegal immigration. The courts upheld the law's ban on sanctuary policies and a requirement that police officers, while enforcing other laws, question the immigration status of people suspected of being in the country illegally. Other provisions of the law -- such as a requirement that immigrants carry registration papers -- were barred by the courts.

Appellate court backs graffiti artists

NEW YORK -- A federal appeals court has approved a $6.7 million award for nearly two dozen graffiti artists whose spray paintings at a once-famous site that attracted thousands of spectators were destroyed to make room for high-rise luxury residences.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that a judge was correct to award the damages against developers who destroyed the aerosol artwork in 2013. The appeals court said the action violated the Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990, which protects art that has gained recognition.

The Long Island City, Queens, graffiti site known as 5Pointz was a tourist attraction that drew thousands of spectators daily and formed a backdrop to the 2013 movie, Now You See Me.

"In recent years, 'street art,' much of which is 'temporary,' has emerged as a major category of contemporary art," the 2nd Circuit said in an opinion written by Circuit Judge Barrington D. Parker.

Since 2002, walls at the 5Pointz site had contained over 10,000 works of art.

In 2013, developers destroyed the artwork after banning artists from the area and refusing to let them recover work that could be removed.

A lawyer for the developers declined comment.

