6A GIRLS: McDaniel helps Har-Ber rally past Van Buren

(Van Buren vs Springdale Har-ber) - Springdale Har-ber Freshman Galatia Andrew (11) eying her opponent Van Buren Sophomore Brooklyn Kannady (2) at Wildcar Arena, Springdale, Ark on Firiday, February 21 2020/ Special to NWA Democrat Gazette David Beach Go to nwaonline.com/prepbball/ to see more photos from this game.

SPRINGDALE -- Pacious McDaniel bounced up off the floor with a smile a mile wide and an emphatic double-fist pump after drawing a charging foul late in the fourth quarter.

The Springdale Har-Ber freshman had every reason to celebrate Friday night, scoring 13 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Wildcats rallied from 10 points down to knock off Van Buren 66-60 in 6A-West girls basketball.

"We are so young, we only have one senior on our team, so they all played like they had ice in their veins," said Har-Ber coach Kim Jenkins.

McDaniel powered through the Van Buren defense for five layups in the final quarter, and two of those resulted in drawing a foul in addition to the bucket, and she hit her free throws to complete the three-point play. But her biggest play in the final eight minutes may have been a forced tie ball after a Har-Ber (19-6, 9-3 6A-West) missed free throw. That allowed the Lady Wildcats to keep possession. On the next play, her three-point play gave Har-Ber the lead for good with 22 seconds left.

Van Buren (8-17, 2-10) hung tough despite losing top scorer Lexi Miller to fouls near the end of the third quarter. Brooklyn Kannady picked up the scoring slack and finished with 22 points for the Lady Pointers.

Har-Ber also got a huge fourth quarter from junior Kania Starks, who scored all six of her points in the final three minutes.

"I thought Kania Starks came back in the game and really gave us a spark after having some foul trouble," said Jenkins. "She made a three, had another drive. She did some great things."

Jenkins said her team came out flat and fell behind 42-32 late in the third quarter before sophomore Caylan Koons started the fourth-quarter charge. Koons scored 22 points before fouling out with 2:06 left in the game. Her 3-pointer from the right corner fueled an 8-0 run to help Har-Ber tie the score at 44-44 with 5:15 left. It was close the rest of the way.

Van Buren took its last lead at 60-58 on two Kannady free throws with 1:14 left. McDaniels' three-point play on a baseline layup and free throw with :22 left, then four straight Har-Ber free throws clinched the win.

Har-Ber will be on the road to Rogers High on Tuesday before finishing the regular season at home next Friday against Fayetteville where the No. 2 seed in the conference could be at stake. Van Buren will travel to Bentonville West on Tuesday.

Van Buren 12 18 12 18 -- 60

Har-Ber 9 17 11 29 -- 66

Van Buren (8-17, 2-10): Kannady 22, Miller 11, Ball 8, Woodard 8, Rainwater 7, Grebe 3.

Har-Ber (19-6, 9-3): Koons 22, McDaniel 21, Nelson 10, Starks 6, Andrew 4, McCrackin 3.

(Van Buren vs Springdale Har-ber) - Springdale Har-ber Freshman Pacious Mcdaniel (33) bring the ball around against Van Buren at Wildcar Arena, Springdale, Ark on Firiday, February 21 2020/ Special to NWA Democrat Gazette David Beach Go to nwaonline.com/prepbball/ to see more photos from this game.

Rogers Heritage 54, Bentonville West 36

The Lady War Eagles outscored the Lady Wolverines 20-9 in the second quarter to grab a 12-point halftime lead en route to the win.

Senior Alex Pabon led Heritage (15-11, 7-5 6A-West) with a game-high 14 points, including eight in the big second quarter. Lanee Knight chipped in 13 points and Pam Seiler nine -- all on three second-half 3-pointers.

Heritage led 29-17 at halftime and extended that advantage to 40-25 after three quarters.

Kyle Renick led West (6-20, 2-10) with 10 points, while Maysa Willis added nine.

Bentonville High 68, Rogers High 41

Bella Irlenborn had 14 points to lead a trio of Bentonville players in double figures as the Lady Tigers rolled past Rogers inside Tiger Arena.

The win gives Bentonville (23-1, 11-0) has clinched at least a share of the league title and the conference's No. 1 seed for the Class 6A state tournament, which begins March 4 in Bryant. The Lady Tigers can clinch the outright league championship with a win or a Fayetteville loss in the last two games of the regular season.

Maryam Dauda added 13 and Jada Brown 12 for the Lady Tigers, who jumped out to a 19-9 lead and led 29-17 at halftime and 50-25 after three quarters. Aubrey Treadwell had 17 points for Rogers (15-10, 6-6), while Kate McConnell chipped in 11.

Preps Sports on 02/22/2020