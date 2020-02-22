Battery charge against ex-officer dismissed in north Arkansas after mistrial

The felony battery case against a former Cherokee Village police officer was dismissed Friday by Sharp County Circuit Judge Harold Erwin.

Joshua Trivitt of Agnos was charged with first-degree battery in the Nov. 12, 2016, arrest of Randell Veazie of Ash Flat.

Veazie suffered a broken nose, a broken and dislocated jawbone, and deep cuts after he was "body-slammed" by Trivitt, according to court filings.

Trivitt's trial in July ended in a mistrial.

The jurors deliberated for about an hour before telling Erwin that they were deadlocked, said John "Jack" McQuary, special prosecutor in the case.

McQuary sent the judge a letter on Jan. 6 saying he didn't plan to refile the charges against Trivitt. McQuary said in the letter "the state does not want to pursue another lengthy, expensive criminal trial which may end with the same result."

In the letter, McQuary notes that Trivitt was no longer a police officer and said he no longer wished to be in law enforcement.

"While I still feel Joshua Trivitt is guilty as charged, I feel the taking the defendant out of law enforcement has satisfied the state's objectives in this matter," wrote McQuary. "It is for these reasons I am including this letter in the defendants's file."

Chad Green, Trivitt's attorney, said there was no agreement that precludes his client from being a police officer again.

"Jack has made some vague reference in his letter about how my client said he wasn't going to be in law enforcement," said Green. "There are no restrictions and no agreement in place that would prevent him from being a law enforcement officer."

Green said he will file a petition next week to seal the case record.

"My client and I are very pleased that after a very stressful, long, drawn-out ordeal that this is finally over, with the unconditional dismissal of the charges against him," said Green. "Nothing can undo the damage to his reputation by the publicity brought on by these charges but we're happy that that is over with."

Green said in July that Veazie's history of attacking police officers came out during the trial.

"He served five years in prison in Florida for battery and assault against police officers," Green said. "In 2014, he was convicted of theft of a police car out of Sharp County. [Ash Flat] officer Colton Wilson testified about numerous instances in which he's had to fight with Mr. Veazie. Mr. Wilson stated that in his experience Mr. Veazie was likely to blow up out of nowhere and want to fight with police officers."

According to a probable-cause arrest affidavit, Lynnette Veazie, Randell's wife, called police because he was "acting up" and she wanted him out of the residence. When interviewed a month later, Lynnette Veazie told investigators she had called 911 "to get Randell some help" after he returned home from drinking.

Randell Veazie was handcuffed shortly after officers arrived on the night of Nov. 12, 2016. He was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, but those charges were later dismissed.

Lynnette Veazie told investigators that Trivitt "body slammed" her husband to the kitchen floor.

Green said that during the trial, four police officers testified that they were in the Veazies' residence and Trivitt didn't body-slam him in the kitchen.

But witnesses said they saw Trivitt body-slam Veazie outside the residence.

Richard Craig Wiles, a "ride along" with an Ash Flat police officer, told investigators that Veazie was attempting to head-butt and kick Trivitt while the officer was trying to put Veazie in a patrol car.

"Wiles stated Trivitt ordered Veazie numerous times to stop," according to the affidavit. "Wiles stated Trivitt had to forcefully take Veazie to the ground."

