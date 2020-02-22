Democrats to call in Nevada caucus tallies

People stand on stage during setup for the Nevada Democratic presidential debate Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS -- Nevada Democrats, in a move to bolster the upcoming presidential caucuses and avoid Iowa-style chaos, said Friday that they would not rely on a Google form for reporting results and would instead use a traditional phone-based system -- the way results had been reported for decades in caucus states.

Seven casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip stand among 200 caucus locations statewide that will host the presidential caucuses today.

Precinct leaders will report results from the caucuses to the state party through a dedicated phone hotline and by text message, rather than relying on a Google application intended to help volunteers and officials calculate delegates, according to a memo the state party circulated to the presidential campaigns.

The memo, from Alana Mounce, the state party's executive director, made no mention of the Google Forms tool that volunteers have been instructed to use to calculate and input results. Instead it informed the campaigns to expect caucus results to be transmitted through the state party's telephone hotline by precinct leaders reading from caucus worksheets they have completed by hand.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ys604pazhjU]

"The hotline report will be the primary source of the precinct caucus results reported on Caucus Day," Mounce wrote.

The move to a phone-based reporting system follows widespread concern about the caucus process after problems in Iowa earlier this month. But even relying on a phone hotline is not foolproof. In Iowa, some caucus chairmen waited on hold for hours while trying to report results, and operators were flooded with nuisance calls after the phone number was leaked online.

The 2020 caucus process is far more complex than it has been before; Democratic National Committee rules implemented for this presidential cycle require reporting of two sets of raw vote totals for each candidate in addition to the delegate figures, and Nevadans were able to cast their ballots early for the first time.

A Nevada Democratic official said the party and its volunteer precinct leaders would still use the Google application to calculate results and commingle early-vote and in-person caucus totals. But the results the party plans to publicly report today, the official said, will come from the numbers sent by phone and text message from the state's 2,097 precincts.

"After their precinct caucuses conclude, the precinct chairs will call a hotline to securely report their results to a trained operator, will submit via text a photo of their caucus reporting sheet to state party staff through an established MMS reporting hub, and then they will return their caucus reporting sheet and other materials to their Site Lead," Mounce wrote.

Nevada Democratic officials had long planned to report caucus results using a smartphone app built by Shadow Inc. but abandoned those plans when Shadow was part of the chaos in Iowa that led to days of delays before full results were known.

The state party then announced that it would report results through the Google Forms tool. Technology experts from Google, the Democratic National Committee and DigiDems, the incubator of technology talent for Democratic campaigns, are in Las Vegas to help support the Nevada caucuses.

Over the past week the state party has held several training sessions for volunteers who are overseeing the caucuses.

The state party's memo does not stipulate what time to expect public reporting of caucus results. Democratic officials in Nevada have been quietly playing down expectations about how long it will take to know who won the state.

"The Caucus Day results will be posted on a public reporting website hosted by NV Dems with periodic updates," Mounce wrote.

Among the biggest challenges for state party officials is tabulating results from nearly 75,000 ballots cast during the four-day early-voting period and transmitting them to state party-owned iPads that will be used by volunteer precinct leaders.

The precinct leaders will then be responsible for combining the early-vote data with preferences of in-person participants today to determine which candidates meet viability thresholds to win delegates.

Viability thresholds vary by precinct, but most are about 15%.

One variable that is not known is how many people will show up to caucus in person today. About 118,000 Democrats participated in the 2008 Nevada caucuses, a number that dropped to 84,000 in 2016.

SANDERS BRIEFED

Campaigning in California, Sanders confirmed reports that he had been briefed by U.S. officials about a month ago that Russia was trying to help his campaign as part of Moscow's efforts to interfere in the election.

"It was not clear what role they were going to play," Sanders said. "We were told that Russia, maybe other countries, are going to get involved in this campaign."

He added: "Here's the message to Russia: Stay out of American elections."

Billionaire Tom Steyer has paid out more than $12 million of his own money for television advertising in Nevada, according to data obtained by The Associated Press, which details the extent to which several candidates have gone all-in ahead of today's contest.

The pro-Warren Persist super PAC, created in recent days, is spending more money in Nevada this week than any other campaign or allied outside group. The PAC, which hasn't yet disclosed any donors and cannot legally coordinate with Warren's campaign, has invested $902,000 this week in Nevada television on her behalf, according to spending data obtained by the AP. That's more than Sen. Amy Klobuchar's and former Vice President Joe Biden's campaigns have spent over the entire year.

New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg won't be on the ballot.

"I think right now predicting who's going to win here in Nevada would be a wild guess," former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said in an interview. "And if I were a gambler, which I'm not, I wouldn't be betting on who's gonna win here in Nevada."

TRUMP WEIGHS IN

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Nevada on the eve of the state's caucuses and predicted chaos once again for Democrats for their management of the voting process.

"I hear their computers are all messed up just like in Iowa," Trump said of Nevada's Democrats. "They can't count votes."

Nevada scrapped its Republican caucuses last year, as is common when an incumbent is in the White House. The state GOP will formally bind its delegates to Trump today.

Speaking to thousands of fans Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Trump also rejected a fresh intelligence community assessment that Russia was seeking to interfere in the 2020 race.

"Here we go again," Trump said, as the crowd booed. "Aren't people bored?"

"We are going to win Nevada in a big, beautiful landslide," Trump predicted.

The president speculated that Russian President Vladimir Putin would prefer Sanders as president. "Wouldn't he rather have say, Bernie, who honeymooned in Moscow?" Trump said.

Information for this article was contributed by Reid J. Epstein of The New York Times and by Zeke Miller, Michelle L. Price, Steve Peoples, Christina A. Cassidy, Nicholas Riccardi and Jonathan J. Cooper of The Associated Press.

A Section on 02/22/2020