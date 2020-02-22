Election officials see increase in early voting

Courtney Leemasters (right), Benton County deputy clerk, sets up Julie Heimeshoff of Bella Vista with a voting machine Friday during early voting in the primary election at the Benton County clerk's office in Bentonville. Go to nwaonline.com/200222Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Election officials in Benton and Washington counties say early voting for the March 3 elections has opened with no problems and a larger turnout than the 2016 presidential primary election.

Early voting began Feb. 18 and will end March 2.

Voting ID State law requires voters to verify their registration by presenting a document or identification card: • Showing the name of the person to whom the document or identification card was issued. • Showing a photograph of the person to whom the document or identification card was issued. • Issued by Arkansas, United States, or an accredited postsecondary educational institution in Arkansas. • If displaying an expiration date, isn’t expired or expired no more than four years before the date of the election in which the voter seeks to vote. Documents and identification cards accepted include a driver’s license, a photo identification card, a college identification card, a concealed handgun carry license, a passport, or a military identification document. A resident of a long-term care or residential care facility licensed by Arkansas isn’t required to verify his or her registration by presenting a document or identification card. Voters unable to verify registration when voting in person shall be permitted to cast a provisional ballot.

The vote total in Washington County for each of the first three days this year exceeded the same days in 2016, according to information from Jennifer Price, county election director. Washington County reported 790 votes were cast Tuesday, the first day of early voting, compared to 709 in 2016. On Wednesday, according to the county's tally, there were 759 votes cast compared to 737 in 2016. On Thursday, Price reported, there were 684 votes cast compared to 660 in 2016.

Washington County records show there were 120,081 registered voters at the 2016 primary election and 131,832 as of Friday.

Price said voters haven't expressed any particular concern about the process this year, although she said some have been required to cast provisional ballots when they couldn't show a proper ID.

Emily Mizell of Fayetteville said she tries to take advantage of the early voting period in every election.

"It's convenient. I can vote whenever I want to during the day," Mizell said. "It's super easy."

In Benton County, the number of ballots cast on each of the first three days of early voting exceeded the same days in 2016, according to information from the County Clerk's Office.

On Tuesday this year, there were 1,264 votes cast compared to 1,016 in 2016. On Wednesday, the county reported 1,215 votes cast compared to 1,131 on the same day in 2016. Thursday's tally showed 1,195 votes compared to 1,167 in 2016.

Records at the Benton County Clerk's Office show there are now 156,241 registered voters in the county, up from 131,545 in 2016.

Kim Dennison, election coordinator for Benton County, said she encountered no problems with election equipment or long lines for voters.

"A number of voters have been complimentary about how easy it is to get in and out and how easy the new machines are to use," Dennison said.

Tom Toomer lives in the portion of Springdale in Benton County. He voted at the County Clerk's Office in Bentonville on Friday and said it was the first time he voted early. Toomer said he had to vote early because he'll be out of town Election Day.

"It was much better than waiting in line," he said. "It was very easy."

Dennison said she wouldn't mind seeing longer lines of voters, up to a point.

"We would like to see higher numbers in the days leading up to Election Day," she said. "It's important to have your voice heard, not only in the presidential races but in the local races as well."

John Sparks of Bentonville casts his ballot Friday during early voting in the primary election at the Benton County clerk's office in Bentonville. Go to nwaonline.com/200222Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

NW News on 02/22/2020