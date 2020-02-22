Episcopal trio sparks title run

Avery Marsh (10) of Episcopal Collegiate tries to dribble past Mayflower’s Janna McMillen on Friday during the fourth quarter of the Lady Wildcats’ 43-39 overtime victory for the 3A-5 Conference tournament title. Marsh, Riley Brady and Olivia Jackson combined for 39 points in the victory. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Episcopal Collegiate's big three helped make it three victories in a row over Mayflower on Friday.

Avery Marsh, Riley Brady and Olivia Jackson combined for 39 points, including the team's final 24, to carry the Lady Wildcats to their first 3A-5 Conference tournament title with a 43-39 overtime victory at the Episcopal Collegiate Sports Complex.

"Talk about a battle," Episcopal Collegiate Coach Micah Marsh said. "I've got to give Mayflower a lot of credit because they came out and defended us really well. They had a very good game plan.

"But we kept it close, got a few turnovers there late and [were] able to make some plays there in the end that won it for us."

The Lady Wildcats' trio of Marsh, Jackson and Brady were in the middle of the majority of those plays. Marsh, a sophomore guard, finished with 20 points and six steals, while Brady, a freshman forward, had 7 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 steals for Episcopal Collegiate (22-6), which won all three meetings over the Lady Eagles this season. But it was the sophomore Jackson who ascended to the forefront when the Lady Wildcats needed a boost.

Mayflower (20-8) led the entire first half and didn't trail until Brady's bucket inside gave Episcopal Collegiate a 28-27 lead with 3:42 left in the third quarter. The Lady Eagles quickly responded by scoring eight of the final 11 points of the period. A lay-in from junior forward Kennedi Dawn eventually put the Lady Eagles ahead 37-31 with 6:32 to go in the fourth, but that would be the final basket they'd score for the rest of the game.

"It was a defensive battle all game, but we had to get stops if we were going to win," Marsh said. "We hadn't pressed full court but maybe one or two times all year, but with about two or three minutes to go, we went to a press. We got a few turnovers and made a few shots, and we were right back in it."

Mayflower turned the ball over four consecutive times in less than a minute and Episcopal Collegiate scored on three of them. Jackson, who ended the night with 12 points, had a hand in all four turnovers and subsequently made the layup that tied the game at 37-37. Neither team scored for the remainder of the quarter, but the Lady Wildcats nearly won it in regulation when a putback attempt by M.J. Janes fell short at the buzzer.

Jackson hit a floater to open overtime to give the Lady Wildcats a 39-37 lead. Episcopal Collegiate later held a 39-38 advantage until Jackson stole a pass in the back court and scored with 30 seconds left to give the Lady Wildcats added cushion.

Fulton and junior guard Jenna McMillen each finished with eight points for Mayflower, which shot 16 of 37 (43.2%) but made a combined 1 of 11 shots in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Episcopal Collegiate hit 16 of 38 (41.1%) of its shots.

Sports on 02/22/2020