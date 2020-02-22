Ex-NLR mayor recovering from neck injury, surgery

Patrick Hays sits with some of the memorabilia he collected over his 24 years as North Little Rock mayor in this December 2012 file photo. ( Staton Breidenthal)
Former North Little Rock Mayor Patrick Hays is recuperating after suffering a neck injury at his home this week, according to Diane Whitbey, city clerk and treasurer.
Hays fell off a ladder Tuesday and underwent surgery Wednesday, Whitbey said.
In 1988 Hays was elected to his first of six 4-year terms as mayor of North Little Rock. The longtime Democrat retired from that office at the end of 2012, then lost a bid for Arkansas’ 2nd District congressional seat in 2014.
