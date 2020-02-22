Ex-NLR mayor recovering from neck injury, surgery

Former North Little Rock Mayor Patrick Hays is recuperating after suffering a neck injury at his home this week, according to Diane Whitbey, city clerk and treasurer.

Hays fell off a ladder Tuesday and underwent surgery Wednesday, Whitbey said.

In 1988 Hays was elected to his first of six 4-year terms as mayor of North Little Rock. The longtime Democrat retired from that office at the end of 2012, then lost a bid for Arkansas’ 2nd District congressional seat in 2014.